How To Reheat Apple Pie Without Losing Flavor Or Flaky Crust

While pie is great fresh out of the oven, one of the best parts of having it is getting to enjoy the leftovers. Some folks might even argue that this dessert is better the next day. However, if you want to bite into a warm slice that tastes like it was just baked, you may think your apple pie is simply past its prime. Fortunately, you can enjoy its original splendor. When reheating leftovers, there are rules of thumb for how you should do it. In the case of apple pie, using the oven is often the best way to go. It not only keeps the treat's taste and texture intact but can also accommodate large portions, unlike some other appliances.

It's simple to reheat the dessert in the oven as long as you have a little time and patience. Turn your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place your pie on a baking sheet and cover it with foil to lower the risk of it burning. For a whole or nearly whole pie, bake it for 15 to 20 minutes. You would take the same steps with a frozen one, but instead bake it for 25 to 30 minutes. When dealing with a single slice, heat it in three- to five-minute intervals until it reaches your desired warmness.

In the oven, your pie will reheat evenly and yield that satisfyingly crisp crust. This approach works well with homemade pies, so keep it in mind if you bake some for the holidays.