The Classic 3‑2‑1 Method Frank Sinatra Used For The Ideal Whiskey Pour

It's no secret Frank Sinatra liked his whiskey. In fact, Sinatra was buried with a bottle of Jack Daniels among other items, including a Zippo lighter and a dollar's worth of dimes. Aficionados of Ol' Blue Eyes hoping to emulate the singer may wonder how Sinatra liked his whiskey. The man kept it simple with something called the 3-2-1 method.

So, how do you whip up Sinatra's go-to drink? Add three ice cubes to a rocks glass. Then, pour in two fingers of whiskey, meaning the liquor should reach the height of two fingers pressed against the outside of the bottom of the glass. Finish it off with a single splash of water and you've got yourself a Sinatra-worthy whiskey on the rocks.

While some might be surprised to learn the Chairman of the Board's go-to boozy concoction was this bare bones, those familiar with the details of Sinatra's personal life may not be so fazed. Despite his wealth and acclaim, Sinatra maintained pretty simple tastes in many respects. Sinatra's favorite breakfast sandwich, for instance, was simple: scrambled eggs with bacon served on white toast.