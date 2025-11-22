The Classic 3‑2‑1 Method Frank Sinatra Used For The Ideal Whiskey Pour
It's no secret Frank Sinatra liked his whiskey. In fact, Sinatra was buried with a bottle of Jack Daniels among other items, including a Zippo lighter and a dollar's worth of dimes. Aficionados of Ol' Blue Eyes hoping to emulate the singer may wonder how Sinatra liked his whiskey. The man kept it simple with something called the 3-2-1 method.
So, how do you whip up Sinatra's go-to drink? Add three ice cubes to a rocks glass. Then, pour in two fingers of whiskey, meaning the liquor should reach the height of two fingers pressed against the outside of the bottom of the glass. Finish it off with a single splash of water and you've got yourself a Sinatra-worthy whiskey on the rocks.
While some might be surprised to learn the Chairman of the Board's go-to boozy concoction was this bare bones, those familiar with the details of Sinatra's personal life may not be so fazed. Despite his wealth and acclaim, Sinatra maintained pretty simple tastes in many respects. Sinatra's favorite breakfast sandwich, for instance, was simple: scrambled eggs with bacon served on white toast.
How much alcohol is two fingers of whiskey?
Sinatra was a historically heavy drinker, so it's natural to wonder just how boozy a 3-2-1 whiskey pour is, especially given a finger is not exactly a universal unit of measurement. Fingers, obviously, vary in size, and how much whiskey two fingers' worth yields also depends on the glass in question. A glass with a stouter diameter, such as a rocks glass, will hold more whiskey when measuring in fingers than more slender varieties. This is why "fingers" are not a standard bartending measurement these days.
While there are plenty of unique ways to order (and drink) whiskey at a bar, you'll probably get some puzzled looks if you ask for "two fingers." A very rough estimate is that two fingers of whiskey is equivalent to two to three fluid ounces. This comes out to around two shots, give or take. So, if you want to order a whiskey Sinatra-style the next time you're out and about, it's probably easier to ask for a double whiskey with three ice cubes and a splash of water.