Slicing Apples The Right Way Is The Key To A Tasty Apple Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple pie is a delicious staple of holiday spreads nationwide, but pulling off a flawless preparation is tricky. Even an easy apple pie requires a great deal of precision to shine, with slicing apples being among the more tedious tasks involved. How you slice your apples plays a big role in how your pie turns out, and there are certain best practices to follow.

The first and most obvious step is to wash and peel your apples. From there, core each apple. It's easiest to use an apple corer here, but if you don't have one, cutting the apple with a knife is still an option. If using a knife, cut off approximately ¼ of the apple, slicing as close to the core as possible. Rotate the apple 90 degrees and slice off the next quarter. Keep rotating and slicing until you've removed all four sides, leaving you with four large pieces.

After that, slice the quarters one by one. Thinner slices are key for apple pie. Aim for about a ¼ inch thick. Keep a large bowl of water by your side and toss the apple slices in as you work. Apples tend to brown fast, and this will keep them looking fresh as you finish prepping.