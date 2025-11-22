The Vintage Diner That People Forgot Was Owned By Walgreens

The neon sign of Wag's once lit up Main Streets and suburban plazas, offering a refuge to families, third-shift workers, and anyone craving a dependable bite to eat at any hour. Launched by Walgreens in 1974, Wag's expanded on the company's long history of lunch counters and became a full-service restaurant chain of its own. For many customers, it represented an easygoing space where a cozy booth, a warm meal, and endless coffee refills always felt within reach.

Wag's emerged after two earlier restaurant experiments — Corky's and Robin Hood's — which Walgreens introduced in the 1960s as part of a broader diversification strategy. The company explored ventures well beyond pharmacy aisles, and full-service dining fit that period of expansion. Leadership believed the familiarity of the Walgreens name could support a chain modeled after the popularity of round-the-clock diners. Each location emphasized accessibility through bright interiors, straightforward menus, and prices aimed at everyday budgets. By the mid-1980s, roughly 70 freestanding restaurants operated across several states, with plans for additional units, even as Walgreens evaluated how restaurants fit within its long-term vision.

The menu reflected the era's comfort-forward approach: plates of buttermilk pancakes, French toast, omelets, sandwiches, burgers, and hot entrées. The "Wag's Favorites" section highlighted items ranging from chicken fingers to sirloin steak.