The Best Kitchen Organization Products To Grab From Costco Right Now
Sometimes the best kitchen organizers come from unexpected places. You don't have to have loads of money or even be particularly crafty — you've just got to know where to look. While you might want to check your local antique mall for that vintage wooden china cabinet you've been dying for, your very own Costco is the place to go for kitchen organizing gadgets galore.
Whether you're looking for space saving hacks for your tiny kitchen or simply trying to manage some of the mess, Costco has got something to help at a price that won't break your spirit. There's a little something for the person trying to organize their drawers, and for the one who needs more cabinet space, too. You can find extra shelving, some much needed counter space, bins for the fridge and for the pantry as well. There are wire racks and wine racks and containers to store your food in. So peruse our little list and make a wish list of your own. Your Instagram worthy kitchen is just around the corner.
iDESIGN Kitchen Bins 4-piece Set
If you've got a fridge full of items stacked like the leaning tower of Pisa, may we suggest the iDESIGN four-piece set of kitchen bins? Made of durable PET plastic, they have an open top, allowing you to browse and grab stored items. Each set comes with a large bin measuring 8 inches by 4 inches by 14.5 inches, two thinner 4-inch by 4-inch by 14.5-inch bins, and one soda can holder. They'll protect your appliance from spills and leaks. If your fridge is already pristine thanks to our refrigerator hacks, the product would also be useful in the pantry. The entire kit and caboodle runs you $28.99.
TRINITY 6-piece Bamboo Drawer Organizer
You won't need to dig around furiously in your utensil drawer of chaos if you have a Trinity Bamboo Drawer Organizer set, which costs $29.99 at Costco. It comes with six distinct pieces, several of which are complete with removable dividers. Not only does this make it easy to fit the organizer into different drawers, but it also means you can customize the size of the compartments. It also doesn't hurt that bamboo fibers have natural antibacterial properties.
Trinity Wire Undersink Organizer with Slide 2-pack
Costco has a solution for those of us who can't quite seem to contain our under-the-sink mayhem: the Wire Undersink Organizer with Slide by Trinity. For $74.99 you'll score a double-sided organizer for both sides of your cabinet (must be 13 inches or wider). Each comes with a larger bottom basket and a smaller top basket. Slide bar and mounting hardware are included, making it simple to get the cleaning products you keep stored in the back.
Made-To-Fit Slide-out Shelves
Made-To-Fit Slide-out Shelves for Existing Cabinets by Slide-A-Shelf offer a convenient way to access items tucked in the back of your cabinets. The item is customized to fit the fixtures in your kitchen. Just measure the width, height, and interior depth of your cabinet shelf and hand those details over to Slide-A-Shelf. There are extensive measuring instructions on the Costco website. Each full extension shelf holds up to 100 pounds and costs $79.99 or $89.99 if you opt fir the full extension with a soft close feature. The front-facing wood comes in pre-finished birch wood, ready-to-finish maple or oak wood, or ready-to-paint poplar.
iDESIGN Stacking Open Front Pantry Bins
If you want a pristinely packed pantry, you can enlist the help of iDESIGN Stacking Open Front Pantry Bins for $59.99. The set of eight food safe bins, made with BPA-free plastic, come in two different sizes — medium and extra large — to accommodate all of your various goodies. The stackable boxes allow you to see the contents of your cabinet (as well as when it's time to restock).
TRINITY Basics EcoStorage 5-tier Rack
When you don't have a pantry, storing all your dried goods can feel like an impossible feat. Expand your shelf space with Trinity Basics EcoStorage five tier rack for $64.99. With wheels and a compact design, it can be effortlessly slid into a corner. Plus, each shelf comes with a lip to prevent contents from falling off, adjustable shelving, and attachable dividers. According to a review, "The assembly process is easy to follow. The product is sturdier than I thought."
TRINITY EcoStorage Bamboo Top Kitchen Cart
If you covet more counter space, consider getting the Trinity EcoStorage Bamboo Top Kitchen Cart. This little number on wheels comes with all the bells and whistles, including two adjustable shelves (with 200 pound weight capacity), a basket, a removable 24-inch by 20-inch bamboo cutting board, and a sidebar with hooks to hang your most used utensils or pans. Plus, it's got this petite Parisian apartment vibe that we totally love. Scoop yours up at Costco for $99.99.
TRINITY EcoStorage 2-tier Wire Drawer with Slides
If your pantry is dark and deep, Trinity EcoStorage Two-Tier Wire Drawers with Slides can help bring things to light. Each set of drawers has two 11.5-inch by-17.75-inch baskets that could hold bottles of sauces, canned goods, and other items. With 6 inches between the drawers, there's even enough room to stack plastic storage containers. Pick up your set for $79.99 and bolt these bad boys into any cabinet 13 inches or larger.
Neatfreak 24 Bottle Stacking Metal Wine Rack
The Neatfreak Stacking Metal Wine Rack at Costco is the perfect option for folks actively growing their wine collection. Not only does it have a sleek design, but the racks can be piled one on top of the other so you can eventually work your way to an entire wine wall! Each rack holds 24 bottles of wine and can be scooped up at Costco for $59.99.
Snapware 38-piece Plastic Food Storage Set
When you've found that all plastic food containers have managed to wander off into the void, look no further than Costco. The Snapware 38-piece Plastic Food Storage Set includes round, rectangular, and square shaped containers that can hold between 1 and 8 cups of food. Each one comes with a lockable lid to ensure freshness and prevent spillage. Perfect for meal prepping, the containers are freezer-safe, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe. Pick up the entire set for $27.99.