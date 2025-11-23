Yes, You Can Have Texas Roadhouse Rolls On Thanksgiving. Here's How
For diehard fans of the franchise, one major way Texas Roadhouse beats Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn is the rolls. Warm and toasty and served with a side of honey cinnamon butter so popular it inspired its own set of scented candles, these sides would be perfect for your Thanksgiving spread. While replicating Texas Roadhouse rolls is possible, they may not come out quite the same. Thanks to a little-known hack, you can stock up on Texas Roadhouse rolls prior to Thanksgiving.
If you order online through the Texas Roadhouse website or app, you can snag some rolls for a pretty cheap price. Go to the "Sides and Extras" portion of the menu. Here, you can purchase a half dozen rolls for $2.49 or a dozen rolls for $4.99. Each order comes with a side of honey cinnamon butter, but you can add an extra one for $1.99. With a few clicks, you've got yourself an ideal Thanksgiving side dish.
Keep in mind, you'll need to time things right if you want your rolls to be at their best for Thanksgiving. Dinner rolls do not keep well in the refrigerator, but they stay relatively fresh in a sealed container at room temperature for five to seven days. So, aim to place your order shortly before the holiday. If you're the type to stock up ahead of time, you can always freeze your rolls in heavy-duty freezer bags. Stored like this, they should last up to three months.
Some Texas Roadhouse locations allow you to order frozen rolls
Be sure to check with your local Texas Roadhouse, but some locations do sell frozen rolls and butter around the holidays. The price is the same as ordering online, but these already frozen rolls will generally keep a bit longer. Plus, you can heat the rolls right on Thanksgiving Day so they're served fresh and hot. For the best results, allow them to thaw, then pop them in the oven for five minutes.
Reports of purchasing frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls often come from social media platforms like TikTok, and rules seem to vary by location. The deal may only be available the week of Thanksgiving at select restaurants. Some locations reportedly have a sign-up sheet that patrons can only add their name to over the phone. At other venues, you may have to line up at a set time around the holiday to order. The best way to figure out if your local Texas Roadhouse sells frozen rolls is to talk to a manager.