Yes, You Can Have Texas Roadhouse Rolls On Thanksgiving. Here's How

For diehard fans of the franchise, one major way Texas Roadhouse beats Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn is the rolls. Warm and toasty and served with a side of honey cinnamon butter so popular it inspired its own set of scented candles, these sides would be perfect for your Thanksgiving spread. While replicating Texas Roadhouse rolls is possible, they may not come out quite the same. Thanks to a little-known hack, you can stock up on Texas Roadhouse rolls prior to Thanksgiving.

If you order online through the Texas Roadhouse website or app, you can snag some rolls for a pretty cheap price. Go to the "Sides and Extras" portion of the menu. Here, you can purchase a half dozen rolls for $2.49 or a dozen rolls for $4.99. Each order comes with a side of honey cinnamon butter, but you can add an extra one for $1.99. With a few clicks, you've got yourself an ideal Thanksgiving side dish.

Keep in mind, you'll need to time things right if you want your rolls to be at their best for Thanksgiving. Dinner rolls do not keep well in the refrigerator, but they stay relatively fresh in a sealed container at room temperature for five to seven days. So, aim to place your order shortly before the holiday. If you're the type to stock up ahead of time, you can always freeze your rolls in heavy-duty freezer bags. Stored like this, they should last up to three months.