9 Ways Texas Roadhouse Beats Outback And LongHorn

Don't worry — Texas Roadhouse, Outback, and LongHorn are all on our list of steakhouses that never use frozen steak. You can feel good about eating high-quality beef at all three of these restaurants, but Texas Roadhouse edges out the competition by employing its own butchers.

Right when you walk into the restaurant, you'll see a counter filled with raw cuts of beef. Yes, this is the chain's brilliant way of showcasing its fresh ingredients, but it also allows diners to select their own cut of beef from the display. There's something special about having the chance to pick out the very best piece yourself. And on Reddit, a Texas Roadhouse employee confirmed that the in-house butchers do hand-cut almost every type of steak the chain serves. The only type that isn't prepared in-house is the porterhouse T-bone, simply because the restaurants don't have bone saws. For this reason, it isn't the employee's go-to order, but still a great pick if that's your preferred cut.

Texas Roadhouse also accepts custom orders, so if you have trust issues about receiving the same steak you selected at the counter, you can ask the butcher to prepare something else. The caveat here is that you need to choose a size larger than anything offered on the menu.