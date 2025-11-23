The Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Will Keep Your Air Fryer Clean
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walk down the aisles of Dollar Tree, and you'll see plenty of kitchen finds you'll wish you found sooner, especially considering the price point. There are space-saving organizers and plates that won't break the bank, but there's also our recent discovery that will keep your handy air fryer clean during use. If you're tired of cleaning your air fryer after dinner, pick up a pack of its Surefresh Brown Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners.
Dollar Tree's Surefresh Brown Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners are priced at just $1.50 for either 15 or 20 liners, depending on which size you pick. The liners are sold in two different sizes: 6.3 x 1.7 inches (15-count) and 7.9 x 1.7 inches (20-count). These disposable liners are made of parchment paper, which means whatever food you're cooking, be it frozen chicken nuggets or teriyaki salmon, won't stick to the bottom. The liners are BPA-free and microwave-safe, if you want dual-use of this bargain-priced product.
How to use Dollar Tree's air fryer liners and similar products
It's easy to use these air fryer liners from Dollar Tree, but if you'd like a little guidance, we've got you covered. All you have to do is place one liner in the bottom of the air fryer basket, and make sure it's centered so that the food you put on top of it lies flat and cooks evenly. Since these are parchment paper liners, you don't need to use cooking spray or oil, unless you really want to. You should only use each liner once and toss it out after the meal is cooked. The best part is that you shouldn't have to clean your air fryer basket at all after using it — unless you're a clean freak.
If there isn't a Dollar Tree location near you or your local store doesn't stock these liners, there are similar options. These air fryer liners on Amazon start at $9.90 for a pack of 100, and are sold in various sizes. Reynolds Kitchens air fryer liners cost $4.18 for 50 and are perfect for square-shaped fryer baskets. Or, stop by Walmart and buy these M Buder air fryer paper liners; they're $7.99 for 100. New to the air fryer game? Brush up on our air fryer tips now that you've got the key to keeping it clean during use.