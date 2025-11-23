The Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Will Keep Your Air Fryer Clean

It's easy to use these air fryer liners from Dollar Tree, but if you'd like a little guidance, we've got you covered. All you have to do is place one liner in the bottom of the air fryer basket, and make sure it's centered so that the food you put on top of it lies flat and cooks evenly. Since these are parchment paper liners, you don't need to use cooking spray or oil, unless you really want to. You should only use each liner once and toss it out after the meal is cooked. The best part is that you shouldn't have to clean your air fryer basket at all after using it — unless you're a clean freak.

If there isn't a Dollar Tree location near you or your local store doesn't stock these liners, there are similar options. These air fryer liners on Amazon start at $9.90 for a pack of 100, and are sold in various sizes. Reynolds Kitchens air fryer liners cost $4.18 for 50 and are perfect for square-shaped fryer baskets. Or, stop by Walmart and buy these M Buder air fryer paper liners; they're $7.99 for 100. New to the air fryer game? Brush up on our air fryer tips now that you've got the key to keeping it clean during use.