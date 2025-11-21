My 3 Go-To Spots In NYC To Grab Drinks And A Snack Without Breaking The Bank

I moved to New York City in 2011 — and one of the biggest shocks is how expensive things cost compared to where I grew up. It's not just rent and groceries that add up here. It seems like just walking out of the front door costs $20. So when I entered adulthood and started going out, the bar bills added up — especially when food was involved. Luckily, this city is filled with places where you can find a deal (by NYC standards anyway).

So whether you're a newcomer, someone who's lived here for years and needs economically feasible options, or a tourist, I have compiled my three favorite places to grab booze and grub without breaking the bank. That's because these days, it's not difficult to pay upwards of $20 for a cocktail. Depending on where you go, it might be even more for a drink. Add snacks on top of that, and you can easily spend a small fortune.

These three options include a dive bar with snacks (169 Bar), a cocktail bar with food (Art Bar) and a restaurant that has a stellar Happy Hour deal (Las Catrinas). I don't think you'll be disappointed with any of them. So whether you want a cheap margarita or a well drink paired with dumplings here in NYC, dive into these recommendations in Manhattan and Queens. And just keep in mind that prices and specials can change at any of these places.