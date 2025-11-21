My 3 Go-To Spots In NYC To Grab Drinks And A Snack Without Breaking The Bank
I moved to New York City in 2011 — and one of the biggest shocks is how expensive things cost compared to where I grew up. It's not just rent and groceries that add up here. It seems like just walking out of the front door costs $20. So when I entered adulthood and started going out, the bar bills added up — especially when food was involved. Luckily, this city is filled with places where you can find a deal (by NYC standards anyway).
So whether you're a newcomer, someone who's lived here for years and needs economically feasible options, or a tourist, I have compiled my three favorite places to grab booze and grub without breaking the bank. That's because these days, it's not difficult to pay upwards of $20 for a cocktail. Depending on where you go, it might be even more for a drink. Add snacks on top of that, and you can easily spend a small fortune.
These three options include a dive bar with snacks (169 Bar), a cocktail bar with food (Art Bar) and a restaurant that has a stellar Happy Hour deal (Las Catrinas). I don't think you'll be disappointed with any of them. So whether you want a cheap margarita or a well drink paired with dumplings here in NYC, dive into these recommendations in Manhattan and Queens. And just keep in mind that prices and specials can change at any of these places.
Art Bar
Situated in the heart of the West Village, Art Bar has been one of my go-to bars for over 10 years. It's one of those places that many locals frequent, perhaps partly because it has Happy Hour deals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — including on the weekends. During that period, well drinks are priced at $5, compared to $6.50 any other time. Plus, there is a full menu of bar snacks that are good enough when you want a cheap bite. You can get beer, wine, and well drinks on the Happy Hour deal, and even a full-priced cocktail isn't too expensive compared to the swankier bars in the neighborhood. For example, an espresso martini is $15 at Art Bar — but I just paid $19 for one at brunch at a fancier spot last weekend.
I've celebrated birthdays and had first dates here, so the vibe really does work for nearly any occasion. Walk in and you'll find round tables to sit with friends, but in the back is the secret gem. Think of it as a dark lounge with couches and walls adorned with local art. For snacks, I gravitate towards fries and chicken tenders (only around $8.50), but there are other snacks like samosas, plus sandwiches, tacos, and even its own version of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza with a mixture of cheeses, chicken, and jalapeños.
169 Bar
I discovered 169 Bar around the same time I started going to Art Bar (being in your 20s in NYC leads to going out quite a bit). But, 169 Bar certainly has a different vibe. Located on the edge of the Lower East Side and Chinatown, 169 Bar has been around for over 100 years according to its website. When you walk in, it's quite a divey vibe with a small bar, plenty of tables and decor like a disco ball and random lights strung from the ceiling, and a pool table in the back.
A beer or well drink might be your best bet, but there are cocktails like a pickle martini up for the offerings. When it comes to Happy Hour here, you can get $2 off well drinks (priced at $8 any other time) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and I'm pretty sure that's during weekends too. Some of the specials include $2 off well drinks and a beer-and-shot deal. The snacks are bar food like popcorn for $5, empanadas that cost $7 for two, and dumplings for $5, but I've also seen other items like sandwiches and even oysters on the menu. It's close to Chinatown if you want to get a proper meal after, and near many other bars and clubs to keep the night going. I've had plenty of good nights (and afternoons) here without spending too much and you should too if a dive bar is what you're after.
Las Catrinas
My last suggestion is more of a restaurant than a bar with food, and it's Queens, but it's got deals and is certainly worth the try. Las Catrinas is hands down one of my favorite places to get a deal in the neighborhood, because it also has Happy Hour on the weekends. It has indoor and covered outdoor seating, and a small bar. The Tulum-inspired spot has music that contributes to the vibe, and incense is burned. It's dark and moody, but it slings appetizers if you want a light bite, plus a full brunch and dinner menu.
The margaritas here are superb (I recommend a spicy one on the rocks that comes with a half of a jalapeño on top), but there are many flavors to choose from, including mango, strawberry, and tamarind. During Happy Hour, a margarita only costs around $10 compared to $12 or more any other time. It doesn't take too many of them to get you feeling right. For a light bite, I really enjoy the chips and guacamole (ask for a side of salsa, it's smoky and spicy) or a couple of tacos. You certainly can't go wrong eating brunch here, either. You can easily order enchiladas or a breakfast burrito for less than $20. And even a full meal isn't outrageously priced compared to other Mexican spots in the neighborhood.