The British Baked Potato Topping That Puts Sour Cream To Shame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unfairly maligned as being solely starch and carbs, it's time to rethink potatoes. Potatoes are low in calories yet high in fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. Add in the fact they're completely free of fat and cholesterol, and there's a lot to love about this root vegetable. If there's one culture that knows how to serve baked potatoes, it's the British. One British recipe for "jacket potatoes" elevates the traditional side dish into a classic meal. There are plenty of tasty ways to cook potatoes, and a jacket potato with a hefty topping of Heinz Baked Beans is among the best.

While the Brits' love for cheesy beans on toast is well-known, they're also big fans of beans on baked potatoes. Instead of reaching for the sour cream as many Americans do, consider eating your next baked potato U.K.-style. Start by coating your potato in butter and sprinkling it with a generous amount of salt. Cook for one hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure it's nice and crispy. Then, make a slit down the middle and stuff beans and shredded cheddar cheese inside.

If you want to stay true to the dish's roots, opt for Heinz baked beans with tomato sauce imported from England. These canned beans have a delicate sauce and are completely vegetarian — a great choice if you're looking for a meat-free dinner. All in all, jacket potatoes with Heinz baked beans are healthy, hearty, and chock full of protein and nutrients.