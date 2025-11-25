This Tasty Southern Restaurant Was Once A Secret Al Capone Hideout
Al Capone was a notorious mob boss based in Chicago during the Prohibition era. As you might imagine, there are many places in the U.S., including restaurants, that were once frequented by Al Capone during his heyday. Not all of the restaurants were in or around Chicago, however. Down south, Capone was rumored to visit a mansion in Monteagle, Tennessee, which is now home to High Point Restaurant.
According to High Point Restaurant's website, Capone is believed to have financed the construction of the residence-turned-eatery in 1929. Capone may have even used the home to indulge in and stash liquor with colleagues at a time when the sale of alcohol in the United States was illegal. In Capone's day, the Tudor-style mansion was part of an estate known as RyeMabee or Castlewood. To make matters even more intriguing, the structure has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1997. Today, the tasty food and beautiful grounds are reasons to give High Point Restaurant a try that go beyond Capone's links to the historical Tennessee mansion.
Inside High Point Restaurant, Al Capone's former Tennessee hideout
In 1999, decades after Capone's 1947 death, his Monteagle, Tennessee mansion became High Point Restaurant. The eatery offers a variety of Southern classics from appetizers to desserts. To start, consider oysters Rockefeller, fried green tomatoes, or fried lobster tail. The entrées range from steak dishes like filet mignon with Burgundy mushroom sauce to blackberry duck and chicken imperial. Complete your meal with a side of baked potato, truffle fries, or grits with cheddar cheese (a Southern staple). There are also salads, soups, and pasta dishes, like Alfredo with grilled chicken or shrimp. If you'd like a sweet treat, desserts include grilled pound cake with butter pecan ice cream and Key lime pie. High Point also has an extensive wine list.
Back when Capone frequented the building, he didn't do so alone. John Dillinger, another mobster known during the Great Depression, also spent time there. Inside, the men's racketeering operations were carried out with the help of escape hatches and basement tunnels built into the structure. According to High Point's owners, one of the underground escape tunnels is still intact. To dine here, reservations are required, so plan ahead if you find yourself around Monteagle, Tennessee. Business hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.