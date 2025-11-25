This Tasty Southern Restaurant Was Once A Secret Al Capone Hideout

Al Capone was a notorious mob boss based in Chicago during the Prohibition era. As you might imagine, there are many places in the U.S., including restaurants, that were once frequented by Al Capone during his heyday. Not all of the restaurants were in or around Chicago, however. Down south, Capone was rumored to visit a mansion in Monteagle, Tennessee, which is now home to High Point Restaurant.

According to High Point Restaurant's website, Capone is believed to have financed the construction of the residence-turned-eatery in 1929. Capone may have even used the home to indulge in and stash liquor with colleagues at a time when the sale of alcohol in the United States was illegal. In Capone's day, the Tudor-style mansion was part of an estate known as RyeMabee or Castlewood. To make matters even more intriguing, the structure has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1997. Today, the tasty food and beautiful grounds are reasons to give High Point Restaurant a try that go beyond Capone's links to the historical Tennessee mansion.