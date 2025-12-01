Famous Mexican Restaurant Chains That Are Almost Gone Now

As the United States' only Southern bordering country, Mexico has had an indelible effect on our country's cuisine. In fact, before the Mexican-American War, large swaths of land that now make up the Southwest were part of Mexico, including Texas, Arizona, and, of course, New Mexico. Basically, even before the U.S. was the U.S., locals were already enjoying many of the staples of Mexican cuisine. And now, over 85% of counties have at least one Mexican restaurant.

However, that popularity caused quite a bit of competition along the way. Today, one out of every 10 restaurants has Mexican food on the menu. That saturation makes it increasingly difficult for restaurants to stand out in the market, especially in the face of new fast-casual concepts like Chipotle and Qdoba offering speed, freshness and customization. As a result, many older Tex-Mex chains like Don Pablo's have been pushed out of the market entirely. While the following restaurants aren't closed yet, many are struggling to find a new footing in an ever-changing market.