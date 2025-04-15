Once-Popular Chain Restaurants That Have Filed For Bankruptcy In 2025

Several chain restaurants experienced bankruptcy scares in 2024, including Red Lobster, Sticky's Finger Joint, and Rubio's Coastal Grill. This year is also shaping up to be a bad one for restaurants, as many consumers find themselves dining out less than before due to an increasingly troubling financial climate. There's also the matter of rising food costs, which impact businesses as well as consumers. These and other factors have likely contributed to the spate of bankruptcies taking place in 2025, which sadly includes some beloved dining establishments.

So far this year, Hooters, On the Border, and Bar Louie have all filed for bankruptcy, and all three establishments cited a volatile economic environment as a key reason. However, these restaurants have also struggled in the past, which indicates that their financial woes have been a long time coming.

For instance, this is Bar Louie's second bankruptcy filing, with the first taking place in 2020, while the number of On the Border locations throughout the U.S. has been steadily dwindling over the last few years. Many restaurants have bounced back from bankruptcy before, but these establishments undoubtedly have a long road ahead.