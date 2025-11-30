How To Make Sure Your Steak Is Freshly Cut At Texas Roadhouse

From the iconic rolls with cinnamon honey butter to the legendary steak seasoning, Texas Roadhouse has a massive fan following for good reasons. The chain prides itself on serving steaks that have never been frozen and are cut fresh by in-house meat cutters. However, one former employee, who worked at Texas Roadhouse for six years, says not every steak is cut to order. Luckily, there's a trick you can use to ensure your steak is the exception.

A user named KSoccerman shared some insight on Reddit in 2023. According to the post, the meat cutter has an important job: "A good meat cutter is harder to replace in a restaurant than the managing partner. So much so, that they have corporate meat cutting competitions." That being said, standard size sirloins (think 6, 8, and 11-ounce steaks) are typically hand cut in the morning. These steaks are still very fresh, but connoisseurs may be able to taste the difference.

Ksoccerman offers some rules to know before eating at Texas Roadhouse. Rather than ordering one of the standard sizes, ask to tack on a few extra ounces. For instance, order an 18-ounce ribeye rather than a 16-ounce one. Unable to use steaks from the pre-cut stock, the in-house meat cutter will have to slice yours fresh. There might be a surcharge, but if you prefer your steak as fresh as possible, it's worth it.