The Controversial Ingredient In Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning

Like many successful chain restaurants, Texas Roadhouse offers its own line of products that can be found in select grocery stores and procured online. Along with the chain's margarita mix and two steak sauces (which, incidentally, took first and second place in our ranking of steakhouse steak sauces), Texas Roadhouse also offers branded sirloin seasoning.

Upon reviewing the product's ingredient list, we took notice of one component that's been subject to a fair — or, more accurately, unfair — share of controversy in the U.S. Often referred to as MSG, monosodium glutamate is a common food additive that has unjustly earned a bad reputation.

MSG is a manufactured form of an organic compound that's found in meat and cheese, along with many other foods. While the additive has undergone rigorous evaluation and has full approval from the FDA, some people claim that consuming foods containing MSG causes symptoms like headache, hot flashes, and nausea. To date, no credible study has found evidence that MSG causes the physical effects commonly attributed to the additive. These claims become even more spurious when you consider the ingredient's popularity in places outside of the U.S. MSG is a staple seasoning throughout most of Asia, yet the symptoms it supposedly causes are primarily reported by people in the West.