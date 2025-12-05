The Best Mexican Restaurant In Each State
Mexican food is one of the most popular dining options in the United States, but finding good Mexican food can be difficult. Even with seriously delicious Mexican recipes, making it yourself can be a challenge, and hitting up a Mexican fast food chain can be a real roll of the dice. So, where does a hungry person craving a good Mexican meal turn?
Don't worry, we've got your back. Across America, there are thousands of Mexican restaurants run by passionate chefs who have dedicated their lives and careers to celebrating traditional Mexican or Mexican-inspired cuisine. In fact, some of the most decorated and celebrated chefs in America practice their art at Mexican restaurants. That means that no matter where you might be in America, there's usually a good Mexican restaurant not too far away.
Of course, some states have a higher concentration of great Mexican restaurants than others. Places like Texas and California, both of which share a border with Mexico, have long traditions of amazing Mexican cooking, which is why they have more places serving some of the absolute best Mexican food in the U.S. But they aren't the only states with great Mexican food. From the sun-soaked beaches of Hawaii to the rocky Maine coast, we've scoured the country for the finest Mexican restaurants in every corner of America. So, get ready. Because your culinary experience is about to get muy caliente.
Alabama: El Barrio
El Barrio first opened in Birmingham back in 2011. It has since established itself as a local staple thanks to its Mexican-inspired dishes made with Gulf seafood and seasonal produce. "This place is different," wrote one Yelp reviewer, impressed by its creativity. "There are tacos and quesadillas, but prepare to explore your palate," they added. Diners especially rave about its plantain nachos and Gulf shrimp quesadillas.
(205) 868-3737
2211 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Xalos Mexican Grill
The snowy streets of Alaska may feel a world away from Mexico, but Xalos Mexican Grill in Anchorage brings some authentic flavors to the Land of the Midnight Sun. Earning rave reviews from diners and local food critics alike, the star of the show is its birria tacos. "Wow! Amazingly flavorful and fresh," one Yelp fan gushed. "This is the best-tasting Mexican food I have ever had, including the half dozen towns I've been to in Mexico."
(907) 277-1001
3048 Mountain View Dr #140, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Tumerico
Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, is one of the most acclaimed Mexican restaurants in the U.S. In 2024, Yelp named it the nation's best restaurants of any kind. What makes Tumerico so remarkable? The secret ingredient is chef Wendy Garcia, a two-time semifinalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southwest. It's not just the critics that love Tumerico. Some fans are so passionate about the restaurant and its menu (which changes daily) that they have written poetry in its honor. That's dedication!
(520) 240-6947
2526 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ 85716
Arkansas: Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico
Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico was named one of the 50 best restaurants in America by the New York Times in 2022, while chef Rafael Rios was a 2025 finalist for the James Beard Award in the Best Chef: South category. Diners gush about Yeyo's unbeatable flavors. "This was one of the best, if not THE best, Mexican meals I've ever had," wrote one Yelp reviewer, adding that the "tortilla chips were the best tortilla chips I've ever had."
(479) 657-6954
801 SE 8th St Ste 41, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Californios
California is renowned for its amazing Mexican cuisine. Even among its many acclaimed restaurants, Californios is a standout. The first Mexican restaurant in America to earn two Michelin stars, Californios is led by a James Beard Award-nominated chef and provides a creative multi-course tasting menu. "Every single dish knocked it out of the park!" wrote one Yelp user. "From the first few small bites to the last dessert, every dish had exquisite and complex flavors."
(415) 757-0994
355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Colorado: La Diabla Denver
Awarded a Bib Gourmand distinction by the Michelin Guide, the dishes created by chef Jose Avila at La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal — which include tacos, pambazo, and, of course, pozole – have earned two James Beard nominations and a spot on the New York Times 2023 list of the nation's best restaurants. "BEST food I've had in 20 years," wrote one Yelp reviewer, praising the broth and spice levels in particular.
(720) 827-4158
2233 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Camacho Garage
New Haven is famous for its "apizza" style pizza, but that's not its only tasty highlight. Camacho Garage was voted the best Mexican restaurant in the state in 2023. "Ordered [the] Carnitas family meal for take out and it was unbelievably awesome," wrote a fan on Yelp. "My wife and I both thought it was the best we've had in the U.S." Sorry, apizza, you had a good run!
(203) 691-1969
36 Fountain St, New Haven, CT 06515
Delaware: Taqueria Atexcac
As you would expect from the name, Taqueria Atexcac is all about tacos. Locals flock to this hole-in-the-wall for a taste of its authentic street tacos, plus other dishes such as fajitas, burritos, and tamales, all made with the freshest ingredients. Visitors praise the ambiance, well-balanced flavors, and service. "The chicken enchiladas with mole sauce [are] amazing," wrote one Yelp reviewer, claiming that "it's the best one I've ever had."
ordertaqueriaatexcacrestaurantmexicanfood.com
(302) 368-1538
50 Marrows Rd, Newark, DE 19713
Florida: Reyes Mezcaleria
One of the best restaurants at Disney World is Epcot's La Hacienda de San Angel, but head outside the park for an even better meal at Reyes Mezcaleria. In 2025, its owners were nominated for a James Beard Award, while Reyes Mezcaleria was voted Orlando's best Mexican restaurant. The fish tacos, queso fundido, and tres leches French toast have all earned rave reviews on Yelp. Sounds like the happiest place on Earth to us!
(407) 868-9007
821 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Georgia: Nuevo Laredo Cantina
Nuevo Laredo Cantina has been an Atlanta staple since it first opened in 1992. It's been voted the best Mexican restaurant in the city multiple times over the decades, and for good reason. "The service. The atmosphere. The food!!! Exceptional!" raved one Yelp reviewer. If you're not sure what to order, go for the lobster tacos or the crab enchiladas.
(404) 352-9009
1495 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: La Birria
You might not expect to find great Mexican food in Hawaii, but La Birria in Honolulu is all about defying expectations. Voted the best Mexican restaurant in the state, La Birria started as an award-winning food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar location in 2024 that continues to wow locals with its birria tacos and ramen. "The BEST spot to get authentic delicious birria on the island, I'm telling you!" wrote one ecstatic Yelp reviewer.
(808) 888-0900
1148 Fort St Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho: Amano
Nestled in the mountains of Idaho is a secret Mexican food paradise. Amano is the brainchild of chef Salvador Alamilla, who won the James Beard Award in 2025 for Best Chef: Mountain and oversees a menu featuring the likes of birria and carne asada tacos. "At Amano, everything is a hand-crafted work of art," summed up one Yelp reviewer who particularly praised the Baja fish tacos, guacamole, and cocktails.
(208) 453-6410
802 Arthur St, Caldwell, ID 83605
Illinois: Topolobampo
Located in the heart of Chicago, Topolobampo is one of the nation's most acclaimed Mexican restaurants. Not only did it win the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant in 2017, but its consistent excellence has earned it a Michelin star every year since 2011. Expect flavorful dishes such as Oaxacan black mole, carnitas-style rabbit, and foie gras ice cream.
(312) 661-1434
445 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: Bugambilias
Looking for the best enchiladas in Indiana? Well, look no further than Bugambilias. From the outside, this looks like your run-of-the-mill strip mall burrito joint. Inside, you'll find a menu that transports your taste buds with chicken tinga or ground beef enchiladas, birria tacos, fresh guacamole, and more. Fans have heaped praise upon the restaurant on Yelp, where one wrote, "This place is amazing. The best I ever had."
bugambiliasmexicanrestaurant.com
(317) 516-5978
5763 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Iowa: Tacos La Familia
Iowa is famously corn country, so it makes sense that corn tortillas would be used to make some great tacos in the Hawkeye State. Introducing Tacos La Familia, which earned the sobriquet of Best Tacos in Greater Des Moines in a 2024 poll. "I'm telling you I've never had better tacos than this place," wrote one satisfied diner on Yelp, specifically highlighting the birria tacos. It's not just the tacos that deserve praise, with others claiming that its burritos are the best around.
(515) 244-6659
1610 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314
Kansas: Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio
Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio isn't a fancy upscale restaurant, but rather a meat market and grocery store with a small seating area that also happens to offer up some of the best tacos you'll ever taste, all made with fresh tortillas. "They have the best barbacoa tacos I've ever had outside of Texas," wrote one amazed guest on Yelp. The tacos al pastor also receive glowing reviews.
facebook.com/CarniceriaYTortilleriaSanAntionio
(913) 281-6433
830 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105
Kentucky: Seviche
Seviche bills itself as a Latin restaurant, not strictly just Mexican. Owner and head chef Anthony Lamas takes inspiration from his Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage and blends its flavors and styles with Southern cooking traditions. This unique fusion has earned him four James Beard nominations and led to some very happy customers who praise the spicy chicken empanadas, bison empanadas, and crab ceviche.
(502) 473-8560
1538 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Louisiana: Acamaya
Acamaya opened its doors to the people of New Orleans in 2024 and swiftly established itself as one of the country's best Mexican restaurants. Not only has it earned a Bib Gourmand commendation from the Michelin Guide, but Acamaya's co-owner and head chef, Ana Castro, received a James Beard nomination in 2025 for Best Chef: South. Menu highlights include tuna tostada, carne asada, and crab chochoyotes.
(504) 299-3477
3070 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Taco Escobarr
Maine is as far away from Mexico as you can get while still in the continental United States, but Taco Escobarr proves that when it comes to flavor, distance is no barrier. Named the top Mexican restaurant in the state multiple times, fans especially appreciate the restaurant's street corn and its crispy al pastor tacos.
(207) 541-9097
548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Cielo Rojo
Located in Takoma Park, just a 30-minute drive from Washington, D.C., Cielo Rojo is a stellar option for Mexican food. Voted the best in the D.C. area three years in a row, this family-run restaurant serves crowd-pleasing tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, and more. "I had the birria tacos as an entree and they may be the best birria tacos I've ever had," wrote one diner on Yelp. "Hands down."
(301) 755-0833
7211 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Massachusetts: Taqueria El Amigo
Looking for authentic Mexican flavors in the Greater Boston area? Look no further than Taqueria El Amigo, nestled just inside Route 128 in Waltham, Massachusetts. It's not only one of the best places to get tacos in the state, but in 2023, Yelp named it one of the top 100 restaurants in all of America.
"WOW what an amazing genuine local find," one fan wrote on Yelp. "The Chorizo Burrito is among the best I've ever had."
(781) 642-7410
196 Willow St, Waltham, MA 02453
Michigan: Vecino
Named restaurant of the year by the Detroit Free Press in 2025, Vecino in Detroit, Michigan, was opened by Mexico City-native Adriana Jimenez as an upscale tribute to her hometown's finest eateries. It worked: Vecino earned a James Beard nomination in 2025 for Best New Restaurant.
"We've eaten at fantastic restaurants around the world," one customer said, "and this incredible place stands out among some of the best we've tried."
(313) 500-1615
4100 3rd St, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Oro by Nixta
Named restaurant of the year in 2023 by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Oro by Nixta in Minneapolis also earned a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant in 2024. What originally began as the popular Nixta tortilla shop, Oro has become destination dining thanks to its classic, traditional Mexican cooking style.
"The masa on the tamale was so moist it was quite possibly the best I have ever had," raved one Yelp reviewer.
(612) 200-8087
1222 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi: Carniceria Valdez
Carniceria Valdez has a couple of locations in Mississippi that are part grocery store, part butcher market that also serve food. But what food! If it's authentic Mexican flavor you crave, then get ready, because locals know there's a flavor bomb in aisle five.
"This restaurant/grocery store was probably one of the best experiences I've had along with the best food I've EVER had," shared one delighted fan. "This is as authentic as you can get!"
Multiple locations
Missouri: Yoli Tortilleria
In 2023, Yoli Tortilleria in Kansas City, Missouri, won the James Beard Award for best bakery in the U.S., one of many accolades it has earned in recent years. Make no mistake, though: the tortillas are just the start of a delicious meal you won't forget.
"Try one of their delicious burritos," one customer suggested. "Also, try their tamales as they will melt in your mouth. They also have some amazing sauces to accompany."
(816) 708-1030
1668 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO, 64108
Montana: Casa Mexico
Casa Mexico in Kalispell, Montana, may be just outside Glacier National Park, but it's a true South-of-the-Border experience –– even if that border is the Canadian one. Awarded best Mexican restaurant in the county for four years in a row, Casa Mexico delivers delicious food and margaritas to anyone brave enough to make the trek.
"Amazing Mexican food," wrote one reviewer. "Probably the best Mexican food I've ever had.
(406) 752-6800
1600 U.S. 93 S, Kalispell, MT 59901
Nebraska: Copal Mexican Cuisine
Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, Copal Mexican Cuisine has become a favorite for lovers of authentic Mexican food. A family-run operation, Copal offers traditional recipes that highlight quality ingredients, Mexican culture, and a vast array of flavors.
And customers can attest to tasting that dedication in every bite. "The absolute best tasting Mexican cuisine I've ever experienced," one Yelp reviewer shared. "The food always tastes fresh, cooked with the best natural flavors."
(402) 486-0488
4747 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68506
Nevada: Casa Playa
Chef Sarah Thompson opened Casa Playa in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2021; four years later, she was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest. It's a surprising journey for a chef who specialized in Italian dishes before discovering her passion for Mexican flavors.
"All I can say is WOW! I was absolutely blown away," one patron gushed. "It was absolutely amazing from the beginning to the end."
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/casa-playa
(702) 770-5340
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Vida Cantina
Hidden in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a secret doorway to old Mexico: Vida Cantina. Head Chef David Vargas is a four-time James Beard nominee, but both highbrow and lowbrow diners will love the food as Vida Cantina was also featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
"I was in food heaven after I had the Chicken Enchiladas," one enraptured fan said on Yelp. "Those are the best ones I have ever had anywhere."
(603) 501-0648
2456 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Cantina46
If you're in New York City craving Mexican, head west across the river to Ridgefield, New Jersey, for a stop at Cantina46. Named by a local media outlet as the best Mexican restaurant in New Jersey in 2025, Cantina46's mission is to create a modern Mexican dining experience, from the food to the decor.
"Went here for lunch and it was amazing," one customer shared. "Hands down the best Guacamole I ever had in life."
(201) 853-9368
88 US-46, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
New Mexico: Escondido
Voted the best new restaurant in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2025, Escondido's head chef, Fernando Ruiz, was a semifinalist that same year for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest.
Ruiz uses local ingredients to create a modern twist on traditional dishes learned on his grandfather's ranch in Mexico, including Barbacoa Croquettes and Shrimp Ceviche. It all adds up to what patrons considered a truly unique and memorable experience.
(505) 316-4718
1101 Paseo Corazon, Ste 100, Santa Fe, NM 87507
New York: Corima
Among the many excellent Mexican restaurants in the Big Apple, Corima stands out. Opened in 2024, Corima earned a Michelin star and a James Beard nomination. 50 Best also named it one of the top restaurants in North America.
If you can't decide between offerings like Beef Cecina Tlayuda or Duck Enmoladas, the restaurant also offers a tasting menu for diners who want to sample everything. "Hot take: Best 1-Michelin tasting menu experience in NYC," one Yelp reviewer summed it up.
(646) 964-4836
3 Allen St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: Mala Pata
If you haven't dined out in North Carolina recently, you're missing a vibrant restaurant scene. For instance, in 2022, Asheville was named the best city in America for foodies, according to Yelp. But one of the brightest lights in the state is in Raleigh. Mala Pata, an upscale Mexican experience, earned a Bib Gourmand commendation from the Michelin Guide. On the menu, you'll find house-made tortillas and pork carnitas tacos.
"Wow," exclaimed one diner. "Everyone was talking about how good their dishes tasted!"
(984) 303-5323
2431 Crabtree Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604
North Dakota: Vaqueros Taqueria & Mexican Restaurant
Fans of Mexican food in Fargo, North Dakota, faced a nervous winter of discontent in 2024 after Vaqueros Mexican Taqueria & Restaurant closed. Good news, though: it reopened in January 2025 in a bigger space, meaning diners hungry for a blend of traditional and modern Mexican cuisine can feast in style.
Visitors raved about the top-tier Mexican food, praising the tacos, quesabirria, rice, and refried beans.
(701) 232-0645
3402 13th Ave S, Ste 1, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Momocho
Momocho in Cleveland, Ohio, has been a local favorite since it opened in 2006. Chef Eric Williams earned James Beard nominations in 2010 and 2011, and he hasn't slowed down, with Momocho voted the top Mexican restaurant in Cleveland in 2025 by a local publication. It's so good that even Guy Fieri has visited Momocho four times.
"Momocho is the best modern Mexican I have ever had by far," one reviewer posted on Yelp.
(216) 694-2122
1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Noche
Noche aims to give visitors at its Tulsa, Oklahoma, location an authentic taste of Mexico City. A 2025 James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant shows that it's delivering on that promise. And so do the glowing reviews left by wowed diners.
"This was the best Mexican food I've ever had," one reviewer gushed. "The black bean dip starter. The beef tamale queso. The roasted pork shoulder with verde sauce ... My next time in Tulsa, I will definitely be back."
(918) 574-8407
110 N Elgin Ave, Ste 140, Tulsa, OK 74120
Oregon: El Pato Feliz Jr
Ask the people of Portland, Oregon, where the best Mexican food in the city is, and one of the most popular picks is El Pato Feliz. With both a food truck and a small brick-and-mortar location, hungry Oregonians are never far from a delicious, authentic Mexican experience.
"Best avocado salsa and pastor I have ever had! And the most delicious horchata ever," said one Yelp fan. "Would never go anywhere else."
(503) 772-1037
5824 SE 92nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
Pennsylvania: El Chingon
El Chingon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, boasts an impressive number of accolades. Named one of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S. by The New York Times in 2023, El Chingon's head chef, Juan Carlos Aparicio, was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in 2024 and 2025.
It also earned a Bib Gourmand commendation from Michelin, but don't let the accolades fool you: in true Philly style, it's still BYOB.
(267) 239-2131
1524 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Tuxpan Taqueria
Rhode Island may be small, but it still has numerous options for Mexican flavors. Tuxpan Taqueria in Central Falls won a local media outlet's People's Choice award for best tacos in Rhode Island in 2023. In 2024, it was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant.
"This place has the best tacos in Rhode Island," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The birria tacos are so insanely delicious. I honestly could have eaten six of them in one sitting."
(401) 722-1620
355 Broad St, Central Falls, RI 02863
South Carolina: Comal 864
The up-and-coming college town of Greenville, South Carolina, boasts a burgeoning culinary scene. At the center of that scene is the acclaimed Mexican restaurant Comal 864. Owner and head chef Dayna Lee-Márquez was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast in 2023 for her traditional Tex-Mex flavors.
"This place is AMAZING," one foodie enthused on Yelp. "I love burritos, and this is hands down the BEST burrito I've ever had."
Multiple locations
South Dakota: BibiSol
BibiSol in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a family-run restaurant. And what a family: just a few months after opening BibiSol, chef Marcela Salas was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Emerging Chef in 2025. For good reason, too, as her traditional recipes emphasize quality ingredients and have proven to be beyond memorable.
"This was a religious experience!" one awestruck diner wrote on Yelp. "Hands down the best meal I have experienced."
(605) 951-2245
219 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Maiz de la Vida
Maiz de la Vida owner Julio Hernandez has had an epic journey from pop-up artisan tortilla maker to multiple James Beard Award nominee. After starting his tortilla business during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hernandez sold his products from a food truck before finally moving to a physical location in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Brunch, lunch, or dinner — Maíz de la Vida always delivers," one reviewer shared online. "This is genuinely some of the best food in Nashville."
(615) 499-4248
606 8th Ave S, Store 100, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Mixtli
Texas is a haven for exceptional Mexican cuisine. And one of the restaurants at the top of the heap is Mixtli in San Antonio. Awarded both a Michelin star and a AAA Five-Diamond rating, Mixtli also won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant in 2024. The star: Mixtli's rotating 10-course menu, which highlights traditional Mexican foods and culture.
"Hands-down, one of the best dining experiences we've ever had," wrote one customer on Yelp who spoke for many. "We were blown away."
(210) 338-0746
812 S Alamo St, Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78205
Utah: Red Iguana
Named one of Yelp's top 100 restaurants in the United States in 2022, Red Iguana in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been racking up honors since it opened in 1985. Decorated with numerous accolades, it has won at least one regional award for best Mexican restaurant nearly 20 times.
Fans shared that the service at Red Iguana is excellent, and many customers deemed the mole, quesadillas, and desserts as some of the best Mexican food in Utah.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Taco Gordo
Named the best Mexican restaurant in Vermont by a local media outlet three times, Taco Gordo in Burlington gets fresh tortillas from a tortilleria located right next door. Patrons especially laud the carnitas, while on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri himself said, "This is the closest I've had to authentic Al Pastor outside of Mexico."
Customers agreed, and also highlighted the carnitas, chips and guac, burritos, and margaritas.
(802) 540-0770
208 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Taco Bamba
When Victor Albisu opened Taco Bamba in Falls Church, Virginia, in 2013, he couldn't have known that just over a decade later, his taco joint would earn him two James Beard nominations and expand into 16 locations across northern Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, and Washington D.C.
The secret is simple: great food. "Don't be afraid to try something different here," urged one Yelp reviewer, "as everything I've ever had is nothing short of incredible."
Multiple locations
Washington: Pancita
In 2024, Chef Janet Becerra earned a James Beard nomination in the Emerging Chef category, and a year later, she earned another for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific. It's all thanks to the Mexican food she makes from scratch at Pancita in Seattle, Washington, which started as a pop-up before blowing up.
"Just wow," marveled one customer on Yelp. "Perfection!!! Flavors are bold, unexpected, and memorable. We will definitely be back for more!"
(206) 526-7655
5501 30th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
West Virginia: El Puente Mexican Restaurant
When John Denver sang that West Virginia is "almost heaven," he could have been singing about El Puente Family Mexican Restaurant in Capon Bridge. You're not likely to find yourself in this small town by accident, but El Puente is destination dining for local folks in the know looking for some honest, down-home Mexican cooking.
While the menu features several Mexican classics, customers especially recommended the taquitos and fajitas.
(304) 856-1171
2787 NW Trnpk, Capon Bridge, WV 26711
Wisconsin: Café Corazón
Although it opened its doors back in 2009, Café Corazón continues to get better. In 2025, the local institution won Best Taco, Best Burrito, and Best Mexican Restaurant in Wisconsin based on regional surveys. It was also voted the best Mexican restaurant in Milwaukee by a city magazine. Why? The flavors.
"Hands down the best ground beef taco I've ever had," wrote one devotee on Yelp. "I cannot possibly exaggerate the deliciousness of this taco beyond the truth, which is the best taco ever."
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Tres Amigos
Voted the best Mexican restaurant in Cheyenne by a local news outlet, Tres Amigos delivers authentic, hearty Mexican dishes to the people of Wyoming. Diners praised Tres Amigos not just for the flavors, but for the variety, including vegetarian-friendly options.
Don't worry, though, because it also has the meats if that's more to your taste. "The pastor will knock your socks off," shared one fan on Yelp. "The carnitas was bomb!"
Multiple locations
Methodology
To determine the best Mexican restaurant in each state, we first looked for restaurants that had received national, state, and regional recognition for the quality of their food and dining experience. This included local news outlets, the James Beard Foundation, and the Michelin Guide. We also combed through reviews and restaurant ratings from both food critics and regular people on Yelp and TripAdvisor who have eaten at these establishments to arrive at a consensus.