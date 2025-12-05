The Best Mexican Restaurant In Each State

Mexican food is one of the most popular dining options in the United States, but finding good Mexican food can be difficult. Even with seriously delicious Mexican recipes, making it yourself can be a challenge, and hitting up a Mexican fast food chain can be a real roll of the dice. So, where does a hungry person craving a good Mexican meal turn?

Don't worry, we've got your back. Across America, there are thousands of Mexican restaurants run by passionate chefs who have dedicated their lives and careers to celebrating traditional Mexican or Mexican-inspired cuisine. In fact, some of the most decorated and celebrated chefs in America practice their art at Mexican restaurants. That means that no matter where you might be in America, there's usually a good Mexican restaurant not too far away.

Of course, some states have a higher concentration of great Mexican restaurants than others. Places like Texas and California, both of which share a border with Mexico, have long traditions of amazing Mexican cooking, which is why they have more places serving some of the absolute best Mexican food in the U.S. But they aren't the only states with great Mexican food. From the sun-soaked beaches of Hawaii to the rocky Maine coast, we've scoured the country for the finest Mexican restaurants in every corner of America. So, get ready. Because your culinary experience is about to get muy caliente.