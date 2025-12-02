What Happened To Little Saints Mocktails After Shark Tank?
As more and more alcohol-free spirits start appearing on store shelves, the sober curious movement is showing no sign of slowing down. If you're an avid "Shark Tank" viewer, you might recognize the name of one brand that wanted to bring the concept to the mainstream: Little Saints. Founder Megan Klein put her brand in front of the Sharks in Season 16, Episode 1 of the show (which aired in October 2024), hoping to secure an investment for her line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails.
Citing her own desire to keep socializing and relaxing with drinks that wouldn't make her "feel terrible," Klein worked with a food scientist to create sophisticated, non-alcoholic versions of classic cocktails, along with bottles of mixable spirits. But the fact that they're free of booze isn't the only hook; Little Saints also harnesses the feel-good power of natural botanicals and functional mushrooms like lion's mane and reishi to provide consumers with a sense of calm and positivity. Originally, the brand also incorporated CBD into its drinks as a way to take the edge off, but found that it ended up scaring off more of its demographic than it brought in.
While Little Saints definitely piqued the curiosity of judges Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and the episode's guest Shark, Rashaun L. Williams, Klein's appearance on the show didn't exactly end up as she hoped. Here's what happened during her pitch, and where she and her booze-free drinks brand ended up afterward.
What happened To Little Saints mocktails on Shark Tank?
Megan Klein approached the Sharks asking for a $500,000 investment in return for 5% of her company, which she claimed was already valued at around $10 million. Presenting Little Saint's wide range of spirits and canned mocktails, Klein explained that she wanted to create a healthier way to drink and take the edge off. She added that her sips not only clocked in at just five calories per serving, but were also sugar free and mushroom based. Investor O'Leary responded quite enthusiastically to that latter point, noting the "very interesting medicinal metrics around [mushrooms]."
Klein served up some of her creations for the judges, clarifying that the mushrooms were, of course, non-psychedelic. The investors seemed pleasantly surprised by the Paloma mocktail, with O'Leary calling it "actually very good," and Greiner declaring it "tasty." However, Cuban puckered upon first sip of the espresso martini, declaring, "That's not my kind of taste," a sentiment echoed by Greiner.
Guest Shark Williams was quick to make an offer, asking for 10% of the company for his investment. After Greiner, Cuban, and John all opted out, O'Leary jumped in with an offer to partner with Williams on a $500,000 investment for 15%. Despite the two offers and overall praise from Williams, Klein and Little Saints ended up walking away without a deal when the two entrepreneurs wouldn't cave to her counter offer of $1 million for 10% of the business.
Little Saints after Shark Tank
Although Megan Klein failed to procure funding from the Sharks back in 2024, she felt confident walking away from what she felt were lowball offers undervaluing her company's worth, as well as all the work and money ($1 million of her own cash) she had put into it as the founder. Still, she found the "Shark Tank" experience to be a positive one, overall.
During an interview on the Business of Drinks podcast in December 2024, Klein said of her appearance on the show, "I still pinch myself that I got to do that. It was so much fun." In fact, as fate would have it, Klein revealed that she ran into Mr. Wonderful himself shortly after her episode aired.
So, what happened to Little Saints after its "Shark Tank" slot? As Klein shared in a LinkedIn post, the mushroom-powered tipples experienced a "rapid ascent," hitting $1 million in revenue in just a month, and pulling off a major product launch — the St. Juniper spirit, which could be used as an alternative to gin in everything from martini to gimlet mocktails. In November 2024, the brand began an official partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market following its impressive sales in the store's Innovation Center. As for Klein herself? She was named on Inc.'s Female Founders 500 list for 2025, showcased as one of the top entrepreneurs in the Food and Beverage industry.
Is Little Saints still in business?
If you need any proof of the popularity of zero-proof sips, just consider Little Saints continuous success following its "Shark Tank" publicity. The 4-year-old company is still very much in business as of the time of writing, and, in fact, seems to be thriving. According to a recent LinkedIn post shared by the founder, the brand's trailing 12 months revenue has shot up to $14 million — almost triple the amount Megan Klein says it was during her "Shark Tank" pitch.
While Little Saints' business model does involve selling its products direct to consumer via its website, as of this writing its mushroom-based spirits and mocktails are available at more than 1,200 retailers across the United States. These include hundreds of Sprouts Farmers Market locations, where the brand has earned a spot in the health-focused grocer's drinks aisle. Products are also available on over 250 bar, restaurant, and cafe menus around the country.
The beverage brand has also built a dedicated following on social media, where it shares news of new launches and the returns of fan favorites. On Instagram, Little Saints has racked up more than 100,000 followers. And on TikTok, some of its videos have gotten millions of views — including a cheeky clip of Klein pouring one of her products into a cup from what looks like a flask.
What's next for Little Saints?
Little Saints shows no signs of slowing down. It has been expanding its roster of potables, which at present includes canned cocktails inspired by the classics: old fashioned, mojito, spicy margarita, ginger mule, and what Megan Klein acknowledges to be the fan favorite, Paloma. There's also a version of the trendier espresso martini up for grabs.
On the spirits front, there's the St. Juniper (the aforementioned stand-in for gin), St. Ember (a smokey spirit reminiscent of mezcal), and the brand new St. Oak, which Klein and Little Saints have lately been promoting. The boozeless take on whiskey boasts what the brand describes as "trifecta of functional ingredients — Lion's Mane, Reishi for calm, for clarity, and Damiana for ease," and a flavor profile that mingles oak and wood spice notes with vanilla, caramel, and cardamom.
The St. Oak spirit launched in November 2025, marking one of the most anticipated (and challenging) drops from the brand. As Klein described it on LinkedIn, the development was "a labor of love, a creative delight, and the biggest pain in the a** of our brand's life." Knowing that customers wanted the brown stuff, the Little Saints team kept on keeping on in order to bring it to them. Given Klein's and Little Saints's dedication to innovation and meeting customer demand, we have no doubt that they'll be stirring up something new to pour soon.