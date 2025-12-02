What Happened To Little Saints Mocktails After Shark Tank?

As more and more alcohol-free spirits start appearing on store shelves, the sober curious movement is showing no sign of slowing down. If you're an avid "Shark Tank" viewer, you might recognize the name of one brand that wanted to bring the concept to the mainstream: Little Saints. Founder Megan Klein put her brand in front of the Sharks in Season 16, Episode 1 of the show (which aired in October 2024), hoping to secure an investment for her line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails.

Citing her own desire to keep socializing and relaxing with drinks that wouldn't make her "feel terrible," Klein worked with a food scientist to create sophisticated, non-alcoholic versions of classic cocktails, along with bottles of mixable spirits. But the fact that they're free of booze isn't the only hook; Little Saints also harnesses the feel-good power of natural botanicals and functional mushrooms like lion's mane and reishi to provide consumers with a sense of calm and positivity. Originally, the brand also incorporated CBD into its drinks as a way to take the edge off, but found that it ended up scaring off more of its demographic than it brought in.

While Little Saints definitely piqued the curiosity of judges Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and the episode's guest Shark, Rashaun L. Williams, Klein's appearance on the show didn't exactly end up as she hoped. Here's what happened during her pitch, and where she and her booze-free drinks brand ended up afterward.