The Once-Popular 1950s East Coast Hamburger Chain That Disappeared

There once was a time when juicy hamburgers cost just 15 cents and were hand-delivered to your car by a chipper teenager on roller skates. That time, of course, was the 1950s, and whether or not you were actually around to experience them, the image of those retro burger joints can fill any foodie with a sense of nostalgia. While some of those retro chains are still hanging on, most of them have sadly gone the way of the dodo — along with 15-cent burgers. Of the many old school burger joints that sadly no longer exist, some East Coasters may miss Gino's Hamburgers the most.

Founded in 1957 in Dundalk, Maryland, Gino's Hamburgers was the brainchild of a surprising group of restaurateurs — NFL stars. Its owners included Baltimore Colts running back Alan Ameche, linebacker Joe Campanella, and former college footballer Louis Fischer. It was originally named Ameche's. In 1959, the operation took on a new investor, Baltimore Colts defensive end Gino Marchetti, and the eatery was renamed Gino's.

It opened as a classic drive-in, serving up those aforementioned three-nickel burgers alongside 10-cent servings of french fries. A few decades of expansion followed through a merger with Tops Drive Inn, including to the Washington D.C. area, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. But in 1982, Gino's 359 company-owned locations were acquired by Marriott, which discontinued the Gino's brand and turned most of the locations into outposts of another nostalgic fast food chain, Roy Rogers.