This Retro Burger Chain From The 1970s Only Has 7 Locations Left

Burgers and sandwiches are the mainstay at Max & Erma's, and there are plenty of options to choose from. A sandwich that stands out to us is its Turkey Rachel that has sliced turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. For burgers, there are nine options, including what the chain calls the "Best Cheeseburger in America" that's served on a brioche bun. All of its burgers are hand-crushed, which seems to be its version of a smash burger.

It's not just about the burgers and sandwiches, however. There are many mouthwatering appetizers like pickle fries, potato skins, and garlic cheese skewers that come with marinara or ranch for dipping. There are also soups, salads, and sides, but what you might not expect is a slew of entrees to choose from. One notable dish is its Boatload of Shrimp that comes with breaded shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. Other dishes include beef stroganoff with garlic bread and a Southwest Chicken Bowl.

If you happen to be in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, or Pennsylvania, you might be able to try some of these dishes because those are the states where its seven locations are in. Two of its locations are in airports, including one in the Detroit Airport, so look for the Max & Erma's signage during your travels too.