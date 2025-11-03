This Retro Burger Chain From The 1970s Only Has 7 Locations Left
Longstanding McDonald's, Burger King, and Shake Shack will probably always be around, but there are also the burger chains that no longer exist, like Wimpy. Then there's Max & Erma's, a retro burger chain that is still certainly in business, but doesn't have quite the same recognition or reputations as the bigger chains. In fact, these days, there are only seven Max & Erma's locations in operation, so you might not have even heard of the spot (before now, at least).
Max & Erma's started in 1972 when the burger chain opened its first location in Columbus, Ohio thanks to owners Max and Erma Visocnik (hence the eatery's name). Later on, it was sold to two businessmen, who transformed the chain into what it's known for today. At the company's height, Max & Erma's operated 110 locations. Sadly, in 2025, that number is down to just seven across four states. Perhaps what helped it expand at its height is when the company started to franchise its restaurants in 1988. However, in 2007, however, that decision appeared to have slowed the company's growth due to issues with loan requirements, according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch.
What to order at Max & Erma's if you do get to visit
Burgers and sandwiches are the mainstay at Max & Erma's, and there are plenty of options to choose from. A sandwich that stands out to us is its Turkey Rachel that has sliced turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. For burgers, there are nine options, including what the chain calls the "Best Cheeseburger in America" that's served on a brioche bun. All of its burgers are hand-crushed, which seems to be its version of a smash burger.
It's not just about the burgers and sandwiches, however. There are many mouthwatering appetizers like pickle fries, potato skins, and garlic cheese skewers that come with marinara or ranch for dipping. There are also soups, salads, and sides, but what you might not expect is a slew of entrees to choose from. One notable dish is its Boatload of Shrimp that comes with breaded shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. Other dishes include beef stroganoff with garlic bread and a Southwest Chicken Bowl.
If you happen to be in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, or Pennsylvania, you might be able to try some of these dishes because those are the states where its seven locations are in. Two of its locations are in airports, including one in the Detroit Airport, so look for the Max & Erma's signage during your travels too.