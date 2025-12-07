The Route 66 Dive Bar That Was A Main Stop For Crime Boss Al Capone Is Still Open Today
We've previously told you about the Southern restaurant that was once a secret hideout for Al Capone, but the notorious mob boss certainly got around. The Chicago-based criminal also had plenty of haunts in Illinois, and there's a dive bar right on Route 66 that he frequented. So if you find yourself sipping a beer or gin and tonic at Luna Cafe, just know that Capone might have also sipped on some booze in that very room.
Located in Mitchell, Illinois, Luna Cafe was a spot that Capone and his colleagues were known to stop at during the Prohibition era of the United States. Back then, consuming alcohol was illegal, so rule breakers like Capone would take to speakeasies, such as Luna Cafe. The divey establishment claims that it was a hideout for Capone, and back then, there was an illegal gambling den down in its basement, while the upstairs was a brothel. These days, there's no law-breaking gambling den or brothel — but there's certainly plenty of booze. There are also pool tables and slot machines, so you can have some legal fun with your beer or cocktail.
What to expect at Luna Cafe, Al Capone's old haunt in Mitchell, Illinois
Luna Cafe was built way back in 1924, which is a bit before Route 66 was established. We assume Al Capone visited not much later during the 1920s, which was the main decade of Prohibition in the United States. It also became a popular pitstop for others who needed a meal on the road during their travels, so maybe not everyone was partaking in those nefarious activities like Capone.
By the looks of Luna Cafe reviews on Google and Yelp, the drinking establishment is a no-frills dive bar, so you probably shouldn't expect any swanky cocktails like an espresso martini. Instead, it seems to sling classic beer options like Budweiser in a bottle and well drinks. And don't be fooled by the signage out front promising steak, chicken, and seafood, because there doesn't seem to be an operating kitchen serving food, according to recent online reviews. But if you want to check it out during your travels, it's still located at 201 East Chain of Rocks Road and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following day.