The Route 66 Dive Bar That Was A Main Stop For Crime Boss Al Capone Is Still Open Today

We've previously told you about the Southern restaurant that was once a secret hideout for Al Capone, but the notorious mob boss certainly got around. The Chicago-based criminal also had plenty of haunts in Illinois, and there's a dive bar right on Route 66 that he frequented. So if you find yourself sipping a beer or gin and tonic at Luna Cafe, just know that Capone might have also sipped on some booze in that very room.

Located in Mitchell, Illinois, Luna Cafe was a spot that Capone and his colleagues were known to stop at during the Prohibition era of the United States. Back then, consuming alcohol was illegal, so rule breakers like Capone would take to speakeasies, such as Luna Cafe. The divey establishment claims that it was a hideout for Capone, and back then, there was an illegal gambling den down in its basement, while the upstairs was a brothel. These days, there's no law-breaking gambling den or brothel — but there's certainly plenty of booze. There are also pool tables and slot machines, so you can have some legal fun with your beer or cocktail.