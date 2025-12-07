The Least Busy Time To Eat At Texas Roadhouse
It's no secret that Texas Roadhouse is a massive favorite of chain steakhouses fans. Locations often get crowded, especially around lunch and dinner. Want to avoid the wait? Before you eat at Texas Roadhouse again, there are a few tricks you can use to find the least busy times.
Keep in mind that determining the best time to go to Texas Roadhouse is not an exact science, and peak hours vary by location. That being said, one Reddit AMA with a former employee offered some general guidelines. According to the post, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays were typically the least busy days. On Fridays and Saturdays, it tends to be much more crowded. If you do want to go on a weekend, dining during non-peak lunch hours — like between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. — can help mitigate wait times.
One under utilized Texas Roadhouse ordering tip is that you should eat dinner on the early side. Opting for earlier dinners at popular restaurants often saves you time, but at Texas Roadhouse, it can also save you money. Texas Roadhouse offers a "Dine Early" menu, which provides select items at a discount price if you come during off-hours. Most locations offer Dine Early prices from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
How can I find the least busy times at my Texas Roadhouse?
The above rules are obviously very general, and therefore subject to change not just from restaurant to restaurant but over the course of time. For instance, if Texas Roadhouse suddenly introduces a killer special for Sunday afternoons, it's unlikely that Sunday will remain among its least crowded days. Luckily, there are some ways to identify peak hours on the fly.
You can always visit your local Texas Roadhouse's Yelp or TripAdviser page and search reviews. You can often find information about peak hours here. Check sections like "Ask the Community" on Yelp or the FAQ on TripAdviser. You might find questions about peak hours have already been answered by other users. Google also has a handy feature that shows popular times for a given restaurant when you search for it.
Depending on your location, you may be able to add your name to an online wait list. This way, if you see Texas Roadhouse is very busy, you can put your name in without leaving your house. Head out when you're closer to the top of the list, and this will drastically reduce your wait time when you arrive.