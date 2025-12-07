The Least Busy Time To Eat At Texas Roadhouse

It's no secret that Texas Roadhouse is a massive favorite of chain steakhouses fans. Locations often get crowded, especially around lunch and dinner. Want to avoid the wait? Before you eat at Texas Roadhouse again, there are a few tricks you can use to find the least busy times.

Keep in mind that determining the best time to go to Texas Roadhouse is not an exact science, and peak hours vary by location. That being said, one Reddit AMA with a former employee offered some general guidelines. According to the post, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays were typically the least busy days. On Fridays and Saturdays, it tends to be much more crowded. If you do want to go on a weekend, dining during non-peak lunch hours — like between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. — can help mitigate wait times.

One under utilized Texas Roadhouse ordering tip is that you should eat dinner on the early side. Opting for earlier dinners at popular restaurants often saves you time, but at Texas Roadhouse, it can also save you money. Texas Roadhouse offers a "Dine Early" menu, which provides select items at a discount price if you come during off-hours. Most locations offer Dine Early prices from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.