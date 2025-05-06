The Best Texas Roadhouse Ordering Tips

To avoid spending lots of time trying to figure out which steaks are the best, especially if you are new to the scene, make sure you research the steaks that Texas Roadhouse has to offer well in advance and try to get an idea of what you would like. Since the ribeye has quite a lot of fat around the edges, it is a very flavorful cut and a great pick for those who do not mind fat. The prime rib, which is an uncut version of the ribeye, is roasted very slowly at low temperatures compared to the ribeye, which is usually grilled. Even though they are cooked differently, the taste on both is just out of this world.

For those who are looking for leaner cuts of beef, the New York strip would be a great alternative as it has a very thin layer of fat and is so flavorful you'll likely bite your tongue. The filet medallions are among the most tender steaks on the Texas Roadhouse menu and have almost no fat, which works great for those who are watching their fat intake. Still need some help? Check out the Texas Roadhouse steaks ranked from worst to best by our team here at Mashed. As is the norm at most steakhouses, the servers will ask how you want your steak to be cooked, so be prepared with your answer.