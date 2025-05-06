The Best Texas Roadhouse Ordering Tips
Texas Roadhouse is a very popular steakhouse, having dethroned Olive Garden as the country's top casual dining chain in 2024 based on systemwide sales data. Founded by Kent Taylor in 1993, the steakhouse prides itself on fresh, handmade food. The chain serves its delicious meals in more than 720 restaurants across 49 states and several foreign countries. From its perfectly cooked and juicy sirloin to the succulent fall-off-the-bone ribs, Texas Roadhouse has managed to capture the hearts and stomachs of many. Being taken there for dinner or a surprise celebration is a dream come true for plenty of folks.
However, many people end up missing out simply because they aren't familiar with the menu or don't know the best practices to follow. But have no fear! In the past, we've uncovered the Texas Roadhouse secret menu items you'll wish you knew about sooner. Here, we've put together some tips to ensure that you get the most out of your experience when ordering from Texas Roadhouse. You're welcome!
Know your steaks before you order
To avoid spending lots of time trying to figure out which steaks are the best, especially if you are new to the scene, make sure you research the steaks that Texas Roadhouse has to offer well in advance and try to get an idea of what you would like. Since the ribeye has quite a lot of fat around the edges, it is a very flavorful cut and a great pick for those who do not mind fat. The prime rib, which is an uncut version of the ribeye, is roasted very slowly at low temperatures compared to the ribeye, which is usually grilled. Even though they are cooked differently, the taste on both is just out of this world.
For those who are looking for leaner cuts of beef, the New York strip would be a great alternative as it has a very thin layer of fat and is so flavorful you'll likely bite your tongue. The filet medallions are among the most tender steaks on the Texas Roadhouse menu and have almost no fat, which works great for those who are watching their fat intake. Still need some help? Check out the Texas Roadhouse steaks ranked from worst to best by our team here at Mashed. As is the norm at most steakhouses, the servers will ask how you want your steak to be cooked, so be prepared with your answer.
Get more steak for less with the filet medallions
One of our favorite things about dining at Texas Roadhouse is the fact that you can definitely maximize the value of your meal if you know where to look on the menu. If you're looking for a heartier meal, it might make sense to order the 9 ounces of filet medallions that come on a bed of rice with peppercorn or portobello mushroom sauce. The meal is a few dollars cheaper than the 8-ounce filet and comes with more meat. To top it off, the medallions come in the form of three smaller but very juicy and tender steaks whereas the filet will have just a single steak.
With the filet medallions, you'll also get two sides. You can even swap out the rice for a third side, making it one of the most value-packed meals on the menu. Consider inviting some friends and splitting the meal three ways for a lighter bite. Or if you're extra hungry, you can order an additional 3-ounce medallion for a small upcharge. It's an easy way to stretch your meal or guarantee leftovers without breaking the bank.
Order a kids meal to-go if you're watching portions
Texas Roadhouse portions are generous, and most adult meals often leave you with leftovers. For those who will be craving food from the steakhouse but don't really want to eat too much, ordering from the kids' menu might be your best bet. However, adults can't order from the kids' menu when dining in, so the workaround is to place a to-go order online and pick it up instead.
The online service does not offer at-home deliveries, so you would need to go and fetch the meal yourself. The kids' meals are also quite filling and flavorful, so if you're generally not used to large portions, this could work for you. The chain lists its mini cheeseburgers as the most popular among the younger set, but the menu also includes Lil' Dillo Steak Bites as well as the Ranger Meal-Andy's Steak, a smaller sirloin steak. You'll still get one side with the meal, and in some cases, a small drink is included, making it a solid, portion-controlled option at a lower price.
Ask for extra butter
Although all the extra flavorings available at Texas Roadhouse are quite delicious, the butter stands out for us because it hits the spot. The chain serves honey cinnamon butter, which is usually for the rolls, garlic butter, which is for shrimp and salmon, and the regular butter, which is used on potatoes. All the steaks are also butter brushed, and if you honestly want more of it, just ask the servers. There is no need to be shy as there is usually plenty of it to go around.
It doesn't matter really whether you're just a fan of extra butter or just want to dip your rolls or steak (or both) in more of it. Your servers are usually happy to bring more. You can even try mixing butters or using them in unexpected ways, like pairing garlic butter with a baked potato or dipping fries in the honey cinnamon butter for a sweet-salty twist if you're feeling a little adventurous.
Request extra sirloin seasoning on the side
Texas Roadhouse has one of the best sirloin seasonings on the block, and we highly recommend having it right next to you as you devour your food. It is yummy and adds a savory punch to literally anything on your plate. You can dip your bread in it, add it to your steak, or simply have a go at it as it is — no one will judge you. Besides, it's free, according to an employee on Reddit. Although the Texas Roadhouse steaks already come seasoned in their own unique ways, the sirloin seasoning complements whatever existing seasoning will be on your steak and results in a burst of flavor that we promise is totally worth it.
The seasoning comes finely grounded and is packed with bold spices that elevate even the most basic side dishes. It's a game-changer for baked potatoes, fries, and even corn. If you're ordering takeout, don't forget to request a side of it — you'll regret not having it once you taste it.
Take advantage of early dine specials
If you're on a budget, Texas Roadhouse offers full-sized meals at discounted prices between 3 and 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays as part of its Early Dine Menu. All meals are as fresh and flavorful as the meals served at other times of day, so there is no need to worry about getting the food that's subpar. In fact, the chances of getting the good quality steak that's perfectly done is much higher during this period since there won't be as much traffic, meaning that the kitchen staff is under less pressure.
The Early Dine Menu is somewhat shorter than the regular menu, but most diners will easily find something they like. Options include the 6-ounce USDA choice sirloin, country fried sirloin, herb crusted chicken, and the pulled pork dinner along with several specialty salads. Some locations also offer these discounted prices during the lunch hour on Fridays and Saturdays. Be sure to check the times at your specific Texas Roadhouse location before you go.
Request your steak cut to order
The best way to get the freshest cut of steak is to request that it be cut to your preferred size. While all of Texas Roadhouse steaks with the exception of the Porterhouse T-bone are hand cut at the restaurant, servers will agree to get your steak cut to order as long as the size is larger than the one on the menu. People who enjoy their steak cooked medium rare or rare usually prefer thicker cuts, as they cook better and stay juicier. Thicker cuts allow for a nice sear on the outside while keeping the inside tender and pink.
So, since thinner cuts cook much faster and can easily get overcooked, it may be worth requesting a custom cut if you're someone who is very particular about how their steak is cooked. Even though the thicker cut will take longer to cook, the payoff is a much more flavorful, juicy steak that is totally worth it. Besides, we're pretty sure Texas Roadhouse has mastered the secret to grilling thick steaks evenly, so you and your steak will be in good hands.
Don't sleep on the chili
Chili is often overlooked and underrated because it is one of those extras that no one expects to find in a steakhouse. Steak and chili go hand in hand, but the mistake most people make is not attempting to taste it because they feel like they have been there, done that. We're here to tell you that the Texas Roadhouse chili is not one to be underrated. It is not your basic chili. It has its own distinct taste. It's hearty, flavorful, and surprisingly good for a steakhouse side. Texas Roadhouse has an unexpected way that it makes its chili, and that's by including pieces of steak in it. The result is a mind-blowing, awe-inspiring flavor that will have you wanting more. It is cheaper for you to eat the chili at Texas Roadhouse than try to recreate it yourself at home since the chain uses sirloin, ribeye, New York strip, and ground filet trimmings to make its chili.
Besides, the seasoning is so well-balanced that it manages to bring out the richness of all the meats without being too spicy or overpowering. If you want to truly experience everything Texas Roadhouse has to offer, the chili is one item you shouldn't skip. And honestly, we wouldn't blame you if you ordered a bowl of chili as a meal on its own after your first encounter because it's just that good.
Add a sidekick for a little extra something
Even though you're at a steakhouse, it wouldn't hurt to try out the non-steak options. Texas Roadhouse has some really cool and yummy choices that can be great sides to your main dish. When it comes to what the menu refers to as fall-off-the-bone-ribs, we have to say the final product does justice to the name. They are so juicy and have just the right amount of kick from the barbecue sauce. The grilled shrimp offered as a sidekick on the menu pairs really well with the ribeye and sirloin while the chicken critters make a great addition to the filet medallions.
Other than the sidekicks, we here at Mashed have ranked the Texas Roadhouse side dishes from worst to best to help you decide what to order. These sides have their own unique taste, whether it's the melt-in-your-mouth warmth of the bread that will have you sighing in satisfaction as you take a bite, the bold flavors of the seasoned rice, or the hearty satisfaction of the loaded fries. Also, the house salad stands out for being very crisp, fresh, and surprisingly generous in portion. They're so good that sometimes, you'll forget they're just supposed to be sides.
DIY your own dip at the table
Another fun thing to do to make your Texas Roadhouse experience great is creating your own dips using the sauces and extras that the restaurant has available. This can be especially fun for couples on a date or people dining with children. You can even challenge each other to see who can create the yummiest dip. Come up with fun prizes like letting the winner choose dessert, picking the next restaurant for date night, or even just having bragging rights for the rest of the evening. It's a simple but creative way to turn an already good meal into a full-on experience — and it's one of those small touches that can make a regular night out even more memorable.
One of the more creative DIY dips that we recommend trying combines the peppercorn gravy and butter of your choice together. The results will not disappoint. Another one calls for mixing the honey cinnamon butter with a bit of the house ranch dressing for a sweet and savory twist that's surprisingly addictive. You can also mix the garlic butter with a dash of sirloin seasoning for a rich, flavorful spread that's perfect for bread or even dipping your steak.
Grab a family pack if you're a busy parent
The Texas Roadhouse chain has also made life much easier for busy parents and large groups of people who are on a tight budget and have no time to cook. The chain's family packs are affordable, filling, and very easy to customize. Each standard pack comes with rolls that are equal to the number of steaks in the order, so this means that there will be enough for everyone. The steak tips usually come with a large salad, two bowls of dressing, two double sides, rolls, and rice at a reasonable cost. The Texas Roadhouse family packs can easily feed a family of six with plenty of leftovers to enjoy later.
Other meat options for the family pack include sirloins, pulled pork, and chicken fingers. The chicken critters come with four individual sides, 20 popcorn chicken, three chicken tenders, a family-sized salad and fresh baked bread for only $34.99 (note prices may vary by location). This meal can also easily feed eight people, which is quite cool if we're being honest. Whatever the size of your family or group, Texas Roadhouse will have your back.
Try the green beans - seriously
The green beans at Texas Roadhouse are literally unsung heroes. They are a lowkey but most valuable player side that pairs well with almost anything. They are so good that there is a copycat green beans recipe from Texas Roadhouse that will cause you to feel nostalgic as soon as you take a forkful. Besides the fact that not many restaurants include green beans as an option for their sides, this steakhouse has simply mastered the art of cooking green beans.
If you're still not convinced, just know that the recipe includes generous portions of bacon — and honestly, who can say no to anything loaded with bacon? The green beans manage to be savory, slightly smoky, and perfectly seasoned without being overcooked or too mushy. They hold their bite just enough to make you feel like you're eating something fresh, not something forgotten on the stove.
Don't skip the herb crusted chicken
A lot of people have raved about the herb crusted chicken from Texas Roadhouse, so it's definitely worth a try. We know it's not steak, and most people go to a steakhouse for the steak, but this chicken is definitely worth it. The steakhouse cooks it so perfectly that you would forget that you're dining in a restaurant that specializes in steaks. It is also a great option for those who would really love to dine at Texas Roadhouse but have dinner companions who don't eat red meat. Herb crusted chicken can be their friend, and we guarantee that your date will have no problems accompanying you again. It's a solid non-steak option that still hits the spot.
This chicken can be enjoyed with either white peppered country gravy that is perfectly done or a dark gravy that is quite spicy — usually for those who aren't scared of a little heat. Add in a side of sweet potatoes with cinnamon only and green beans, and you've got yourself a wholesome and yummy dish that you won't regret.