14 Aldi Dips Ranked Worst To Best

Of all the best and worst foods to buy at Aldi, some of the most dependable purchases are found in the dip department. Actually — since there's not really a dip department — you'll have to look in the refrigerated snack section to find these cracker toppers and veggie decorators. However, prepare to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of delicious options available for any snacking routine.

Aldi dips include ready-to-eat versions of spreads you're likely to make at home: Creations like hummus, tzatziki, and artichoke dip. We'll take salsa out of the equation, since it mostly does its own thing. The chain isn't content to stock just the original take on each dip, as each category comes with a range of seasonings and flavorings that'll spin you in circles while deciding which to take home.

I can't leave my fellow snackers in such a state of suspense. I take my duty as a food scout very seriously, and when an occasion to sort out Aldi dip selections arose, I jumped at the chance. Each dip was sampled individually with either a trusty cracker or carrot — a longer explanation will come at the end. Let's assess just how well the discount grocery chain represents some familiar dips, and dispel some of the anxiety associated with shopping at Aldi.