Here's What The 'No Tax On Tips' Rule Really Means For Your Restaurant Bill

In July 2025, U.S. lawmakers passed President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, a fiscal package that introduced a temporary policy known as "No Tax on Tips." Under this new law, starting in 2025 and lasting through Trump's presidency until 2028, those who earn tips in approved occupations in the restaurant and hospitality industry have the opportunity to deduct them from their federal income. For diners — many of whom are already worried about how much it costs to eat out — this could sound like tipping expectations, and their restaurant bill could increase. This is not the case.

Foodies need not worry — this law will primarily affect employees in the service industry, and business owners to a small degree. For the paying customer, whether you support tipping culture or not, not much should change directly in tipping behavior or menu pricing. If anything, it gives customers more peace of mind knowing that all or most of their tip will actually go to staff members and not be eaten up by taxes.

Most importantly, the law is intended to financially support hardworking waiters, servers, and bartenders who often make over 50% of their income from tips, as the National Employment Law Project reports. Tipping culture in the United States is controversial, however, with many arguing that restaurants and food service businesses should pay their employees a living wage so they don't have to rely on tips from customers. It's possible that these circumstances could change in the future, but for now, the new law allows tipped workers to keep more of the money they're given for their good service.