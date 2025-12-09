This Might Be The Best Seafood Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Beneath the culinary shadows of hoagies, cheesesteak, and Penn-Dutch staples like scrapple and shoofly pie lies Pennsylvania's bustling seafood scene. Although it's an unexpected perk for a state without an ocean coast, residents know, and visitors quickly find out, that Philadelphia actually has some of the best seafood in the country. While there are quite a few options to get a good sampling of crab cakes, clams, and local brook trout, the Keystone State's standout seafood restaurant is arguably Vernick Fish. The elevated oyster bar made it onto our list of best seafood restaurants in every state, and the fare at this upscale eatery is high-quality, creative, and served with a carefully curated seafood-focused wine and cocktail menu.
Vernick Fish is the brainchild of chef Greg Vernick, who was awarded Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic by the James Beard Foundation in 2017. The restaurant offers dishes inspired by classic oyster bars, but with a global twist. You'll find Asian flavors on the menu, plates that contain Middle Eastern elements, and hints of the chef's travels through Spain and Italy. Above all, because of its focus on oysters and raw dishes, the quality of seafood is top-notch. Sourcing premium oysters is a fickle, convoluted business, and Vernick has mastered it through his time studying, training, and working in the high-end restaurant industry in New York before returning to his Philadelphia roots. Vernick Fish is located inside the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Technology Center and is open for lunch and dinner service as well as social hour, with bar walk-ins that start in the late afternoon.
What to know before dining at Vernick Fish
While Vernick Fish has mostly glowing reviews, with many guests claiming it is the best seafood meal they've had, some detractors have found that the service does not match up to the cost. Most less-than-stellar reviews bring up the restaurant's priciness, so if you dine here, be prepared to drop some cash. In return, you will be rewarded with a gorgeous dining ambience that is consistently praised. Sit at the chef's counter and enjoy watching your dishes coming together, or pick a table for a more leisurely meal. Note that the restaurant also has a business casual dress code.
The menu at Vernick Fish is heavily seasonal, with oysters, tartare, ceviche, and crudo served alongside creative accompaniments. There is also a selection of vegetable sides to go with the large and small plates. The oysters here are a signature, but just about anything you order from the raw bar is a great way to experience this restaurant's finesse at serving fresh seafood.
While a meal with drinks at Vernick Fish can run up a bill of several hundred dollars, there is the option of a 3-course lunch menu for $49 that lets guests choose their protein and how they want it cooked (blackened, grilled, or fried). You can sample some of Vernick Fish's best menu items without breaking the bank by sticking to small plates and raw dishes, without delving into the cocktails and wines. Or, consider walking in during social hour for a snack if you want to get a feel for the place before going there for a meal.