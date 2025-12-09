This Might Be The Best Seafood Restaurant In Pennsylvania

While Vernick Fish has mostly glowing reviews, with many guests claiming it is the best seafood meal they've had, some detractors have found that the service does not match up to the cost. Most less-than-stellar reviews bring up the restaurant's priciness, so if you dine here, be prepared to drop some cash. In return, you will be rewarded with a gorgeous dining ambience that is consistently praised. Sit at the chef's counter and enjoy watching your dishes coming together, or pick a table for a more leisurely meal. Note that the restaurant also has a business casual dress code.

The menu at Vernick Fish is heavily seasonal, with oysters, tartare, ceviche, and crudo served alongside creative accompaniments. There is also a selection of vegetable sides to go with the large and small plates. The oysters here are a signature, but just about anything you order from the raw bar is a great way to experience this restaurant's finesse at serving fresh seafood.

While a meal with drinks at Vernick Fish can run up a bill of several hundred dollars, there is the option of a 3-course lunch menu for $49 that lets guests choose their protein and how they want it cooked (blackened, grilled, or fried). You can sample some of Vernick Fish's best menu items without breaking the bank by sticking to small plates and raw dishes, without delving into the cocktails and wines. Or, consider walking in during social hour for a snack if you want to get a feel for the place before going there for a meal.