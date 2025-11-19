The Absolute Best Seafood Restaurants In Every State
Believe it or not, you can find fantastic seafood restaurants almost anywhere in the U.S., even in landlocked states. That's because, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, around 80% of seafood consumed in the U.S. is sourced elsewhere. While you might find some freshly caught seafood in a coastal town, much of what ends up on your plate comes from around the world, including from Canada, Chile, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. That doesn't mean that the restaurants on this list don't serve fresh, delicious seafood. Even when the fish is imported, these restaurants use locally sourced ingredients to add a state-specific flair to each dish.
For instance, in New England, you might find the absolute best clam chowder in the U.S. The farther south you go, this could be challenging to find. However, you might find fried catfish, one of the Southern comfort foods you need to try before you die. The types of fish, and how they are prepared, vary greatly from state to state. The best seafood restaurants in the country need to have a diverse menu, flavorful and creative dishes, and a welcoming atmosphere. When selecting these restaurants, we consulted community Reddit threads, local magazines and blogs, and fellow best-of lists. You can find more information on the methodology slide at the end of the article, after scrolling through the absolute best seafood restaurants in every U.S. state.
Alabama: Voyagers
Chef Brody Olive, crowned the "King of American Seafood" at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off, serves Alabama's best seafood at Voyagers. Standouts include scallops a la plancha with confit tomatoes, black garlic hot honey, and crispy boudin; "chicken-fried" lobster with chili grits, agrodolce collard greens, and Calabrian chile satsuma aioli; and a seafood pasta with scallops, shrimp, and soft-shell crab.
(251) 981-9811
27200 Perdido Beach Blvd #3205, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Alaska: The Alaska Fish House
To sample some of the best seafood in this state, head to The Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan. Here, you'll find classic Alaskan specialties like smoked salmon chowder, Dungeness crab by the pound, and the popular fish and chips that can be made with cod, salmon, or halibut. Take your pick, and enjoy it with live music overlooking the harbor.
exclusivealaska.com/fish-house
(907) 247-4055
3 Salmon Landing, Ketchikan, AK 99901
Arizona: Mariscos Playa Hermosa
According to online reviews, Mariscos Playa Hermosa in Phoenix has Arizona's best seafood. Since 2022, it's provided a terrific blend of classic Mexican flavors, and delicious seafood. The massive menu features specialties like aguachiles, whole fish preparations, a famous seafood-forward molcajete, and a show-stopping seafood tower complete with a lobster tail, crab legs, whole shrimp, and several types of ceviche.
(602) 462-1563
1605 E Garfield St, Phoenix, AZ 85006,
Arkansas: Fisherman's Wharf Steak & Seafood
The family-owned Fisherman's Wharf Steak & Seafood first opened in 2001.To this day, diners enjoy the waterfront views, and also the grouper Oscar, an 8-ounce fish filet with crab meat, shrimp, asparagus, and Dijon cream sauce. Other options on the menu include crab legs by the pound, broiled Cajun catfish, and a must-try fried trigger fish.
(501) 525-7437
5101 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913
California: Connie and Ted's
Connie and Ted's in West Hollywood has the best seafood in California. Try local specialties like live Santa Barbara sea urchin, go classic with Bouillabaisse or chowder, or opt for an original, like Ed's Portuguese fish stew made with the catch of the day, cockles, mussels, and linguiça. The fish tacos and lobster rolls are also popular.
(323) 848-2722
8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Colorado: Water Grill Denver
Water Grill has the best seafood in Colorado, according to online reviews, and the fact that it's been nominated for several awards by 5280 Magazine and Denver Westword. The Mile High outpost of the Los Angeles institution offers an extensive raw bar of oysters, crab legs, and iced shellfish platters, but the menu also has sushi, Cioppino, and daily fresh catch selections.
(303) 727-5711
1691 Market St, Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut: The Shipwright's Daughter
The Shipwright's Daughter's chef, David Standridge, won a James Beard Award in 2024. The restaurant has earned its own share of accolades, and rave reviews. The menu features a "sea-scargot" of slipper limpets in herb garlic butter, and seared local squid with a crispy green crab rice cake. Order à la carte, or get the 5-course chef's tasting menu.
(860) 536-7605
20 E Main St, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Feby's Fishery
Feby's Fishery is a family-owned restaurant that has been serving the best seafood in Delaware since 1974. On the menu are specialties like Maryland-style crab cakes, fried seafood platters, and Feby's signature clam bake with Maine lobster, shrimp, and little neck clams. You can't go wrong with the classic shrimp cocktail, and customers say the clam chowder is the best around.
(302) 998-9501
3701 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805
Florida: Salt Shack on The Bay
Voted Best Seafood Restaurant in 2024, and Best Ambience in 2025 by Tampa Magazine, Salt Shack on The Bay has been racking up accolades since it opened in 2019. Its multiple Florida locations serve a Caribbean-inspired menu of fan favorites like coconut fried shrimp; ceviche of wild caught shrimp, conch, or fish; and lobster bisque. According to customer reviews, the tuna tartare is also a must.
Multiple locations
Georgia: District Seafood
When in Savannah, visit District Seafood for house cocktails, waterfront views, and some of the best live music in town. The open-air bar draws a crowd, but (according to online reviews) that doesn't slow the service down. Popular menu items include the crab cake BLT, blackened shrimp and grits, the house smoked fish dip, and the half-pound Georgia shrimp platter.
plantriverside.com/savannah-restaurants-bars/district-seafood
(912) 373-9100
500 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Mama's Fish House
Located on Maui, Mama's Fish House is an award-winning restaurant offering some of the best seafood in Hawaii. The family-owned eatery has been a local staple since 1973, and its menu continues to feature fan favorites like shrimp wontons with macadamia dipping sauce, ono ceviche, a crispy whole fish, and more dishes influenced by Hawaiian, and Polynesian cultures.
(808) 579-8488
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
Idaho: Fresh Off the Hook
Fresh Off the Hook opened in 1996, and has been serving the best seafood in Idaho since. It's been voted Boise's Best Seafood Restaurant, and is also a stateside winner in Idaho's Best Business Awards. Try the blackened shrimp boats with homemade mango chutney, the crab muffins (made with real crab and lobster meat) or the fish tacos.
(208) 322-9224
507 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Shaw's Crab House
Voted one of the best seafood restaurants multiple times, Shaw's Crab House serves next-level crustaceans in Chicago. Open since 1984, it's an establishment that emphasizes locally sourced ingredients, and skilled preparation at its oyster bar, and in the main dining room. The menu's got old-school favorites, including the tastiest lobster rolls around, as well as sushi, fish and chips, and seasonal crab preparations.
shawscrabhouse.com/chicago-illinois
Multiple locations
Indiana: Rick's Café Boatyard
At Rick's Café Boatyard, named Indy's Best Outdoor Dining Experience by local FOX59 viewers, diners can enjoy views of the creek while sampling the menu's seasonal specialties. Try the Louisiana crab and shrimp dip, served with warm pita, to start. Next, go for the seared scallops that reviewers say melt in your mouth, or the wood-fired mahi mahi with Asian pesto.
(317) 290-9300
4050 Dandy Trail, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Iowa: Django
Django has been nominated several times for a James Beard Award, and its sous chef, Kat Louk, has won two recognitions. Its Bouillabaisse is a classic Fisherman's stew of shellfish and fish, and the lobster spaghetti is packed with claw meat. Add raw or baked oysters, caviar, or a selection of tinned fish for one of the best dining experiences in Des Moines.
(515) 288-0268
1420 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Bristol Seafood Grill
Bristol Seafood Grill's Leawood location, in Kansas, won OpenTable's Diner's Choice award for its high-quality seafood, and it continues to collect rave reviews. The menu's standouts include a seafood fondue with shrimp, crab, and crawfish; shrimp scampi bucatini; crab legs and lobster tails by the pound; and several seafood towers brimming with shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half shell, mussels, tuna poke, and caviar.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Brendon's Catch 23
When you're craving seafood in Louisville, head to Brendon's Catch 23 foroysters with all the fixings, Brendon's cioppino, a classic surf and turf, or the cornbread crusted salmon. There are also fresh lobster tails, seafood towers, and a full bar pouring wine, specialty cocktails, and local bourbons. Get things started with a classic Kentucky Old Fashioned, and enjoy.
(502) 909-0053
505 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: The Blue Crab Restaurant and Oyster Bar
The Blue Crab Restaurant and Oyster Bar is loved by locals for its upstairs patio overlooking the lake, weekly live music, and fresh seafood. The menu has oysters served multiple ways (as shooters, on the half shell, and chargrilled), and regional specialties like Louisiana seafood gumbo, fried seafood platters, shrimp and grits, and a whole stuffed flounder.
(504) 284-2898
7900 Lakeshore Dr, New Orleans, LA 70124
Maine: Luke's Lobster
Luke's Lobster is a family-owned seafood business with a Portland Pier restaurant that has won several awards, including one for Best Lobster Roll in Portland, and another for Best Waterfront Dining. The menu tempts diners with fried haddock bites, fried calamari with balsamic glaze, and Dunstan's smokehouse fish dip. Those may be great, but you don't want to miss the star of the show: the lobster roll.
Multiple locations
Maryland: Harborside Bar & Grill
Harborside Bar & Grill in Ocean City has been praised by regulars for having the best seafood in Maryland. On the menu are steamed clams, stuffed shrimp, blackened scallops, seafood bisque, and more, all prepared fresh. Customers recommend the crab cakes, and the stuffed flounder, and washing it all down with an iconic Fresh Squeezed Orange Crush.
(410) 213-1846
12841 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842
Massachusetts: Sullivan's Castle Island
Open since 1951, Sullivan's Castle Island is renowned for serving the state's best seafood at its two Massachusetts locations. In 2025, it won the James Beard America's Classic Award, and it's easy to see why. The extensive menu has something for everyone, including lobster rolls, and local seafood baskets filled with fried sea scallops, fish and chips, shrimp, or whole belly clams.
Multiple locations-
Michigan: Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar
If you're looking for great seafood in Michigan, head to Leo's Seafood Restaurant & Bar. The local staple has earned OpenTable's Diner's Choice Award four years in a row, and was a Best of Grand Rapids Magazine 2025 winner. On the menu, you'll find a seafood cake duet, raw bar selections, and the chef's fresh catch specials.
(616) 454-6700
60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Minnesota: Smack Shack
Smack Shack is a renowned Minnesota restaurant company whose seafood has won multiple awards, and been featured in numerous publications. Diners can enjoy selections from the raw bar, and entrees like paella packed with shrimp, clams, and mussels. But the specialty here is lobster, in everything from guacamole, to poutine, to a boil that can be customized with your choice of shellfish, sides, and sauces.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: CAET Seafood, Oysterette
Located in Ridgeland, and specializing in upscale yet casual seafood, CAET is among the finest restaurants in Mississippi. The menu features standards like shrimp cocktail, and crab cakes, as well as unique creations like everything-crusted tuna, redfish Anna, and a spicy Jackson hot catfish appetizer served with chili oil, house pickles, and buttermilk ranch.
(601) 321-9169
1000 Highland Colony Pkwy Suite 9015, Ridgeland, MS 39157
Missouri: Broadway Oyster Bar
Enjoy live music at Broadway Oyster Bar in St. Louis, winner of countless awards, including the OpenTable Diners' Choice Award, and STL Bucket List's Best Seafood. As the name implies, the specialty is oysters served many ways, from char-grilled with Creole spices, to baked in bacon cream sauce, to raw on the half shell with spicy gin cocktail sauce.
(314) 621-8811
736 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102
Montana: The Keep Restaurant
Open since the 1990s, The Keep is highly regarded as one of Montana's best seafood establishments. It stands on the former grounds of an historic Missoula mansion, where it upholds tradition by offering classically prepared dishes of pan seared salmon, grilled shrimp salad, brothy clams, and more. Enjoy your food while taking in stunning views of the surrounding scenery.
(406) 728-5132
102 Ben Hogan Dr, Missoula, MT 59803
Nebraska: Acadian Grille & Bar
According to customers and publications alike, the Acadian Grille & Bar is the best seafood restaurant in Nebraska. The menu blends French techniques with soul food influences to offer specialties like crawfish étouffée, blackened seafood fettuccine, and a whole catfish, served deep fried with corn bread. The soft shell crab sandwich is also a customer favorite.
(402) 933-0980
725 N 114th St, Omaha, NE 6815
Nevada: La Mojarra Loca Grill
The authentic Mexican seafood at La Mojarra Loca Grill has won multiple awards, and each of its Las Vegas locations is highly regarded by customers. Try the red snapper chicharrones, or one of the many shrimp preparations, then move onto the langoustine and prawn combo, a whole fried fish, or grilled octopus in zarandeado sauce.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Rye Harbor Lobster Pound
The family-run Rye Harbor Lobster Pound is a New Hampshire institution that has won Best Chowder, Best Lobster Roll, and Best Bisque multiple times at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival. Other specialties like steamers, Montauk seafood salad, and lobster gazpacho also draw a crowd. Note that the restaurant is only open during the summer season, so plan accordingly.
rye-harbor-lobster.square.site
(603) 964-7845
1870 Ocean Blvd, Rye, NH 03870
New Jersey: Dock's Oyster House
Dock's Oyster House, winner of Atlantic City's Business of Excellence Award, has been offering the best seafood in New Jersey since 1897. The family-owned restaurant serves clams, and oysters in a number of ways, including oyster stew, as well as potato crusted flounder, seared sea scallops, and blackened red snapper jambalaya.
(609) 345-0092
2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
New Mexico: Escondido Santa Fe
Escondido Santa Fe is one of the best restaurants for seafood in New Mexico, as proven by its multiple awards. Under the helm of 2025 James Beard Semifinalist Fernando Ruiz, the Mexican-inspired menu features standouts like oyster montaditos, several ceviche preparations, tempura fish tacos, and fried calamari. Customers frequently recommend the shrimp tacos, and mahi mahi tacos.
(505) 316-4718
1101 Paseo Corazón Suite 100, Santa Fe, NM 87507
New York: Grand Central Oyster Bar
In New York City, you're not going to find better seafood than at Grand Central Oyster Bar, winner of Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best. Those in the know say it's the best place to get oysters, but if that's not your thing, you can choose from the large menu of daily seafood specials.
(212) 490-6650
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
North Carolina: Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar
Since its days as a North Carolina dive, Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar has grown to include multiple locations, and win a variety of awards. At the original Carolina Beach outpost, the menu still features favorites like steamed oysters, lobster rolls, fish and chips, fried mahi fingers, and daily raw bar selections.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Beer & Fish Company
If you're looking for the best seafood in North Dakota, you'll find it at Beer & Fish Company. The Fargo eatery opened in 2019, and has since won Best Seafood in the Best of the Red River Valley competition several times. The menu features fresh oysters, a variety of Baja-style seafood tacos, fish and chips, and a fan favorite halibut dish.
(701) 532-1342
230 Roberts Alley, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Blue Point Grille
Cleveland's Blue Point Grille has been recognized for its excellence by Wine Spectator, OpenTable, Zagat, and local publications. The fine dining seafood establishment offers a great raw bar, as well as house specialties like lobster bolognese, pan roasted grouper, and My Blue Point Heaven, a platter of shrimp, scallops, lobster tail, lobster mashers, and asparagus.
(216) 875-7827
700 W St Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood
Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood is located in Oklahoma City, and helmed by Chef Zack Walters, a James Beard Award nominee. Walters' menu changes daily, but you'll always find a variety of fresh oysters, as well as specialties like smoked mackerel with new potato salad, sea urchin with crab fat risotto, and grilled squid with ginger-squid ink vinaigrette.
(405) 626-8249
2727 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Oregon: Jake's Famous Crawfish
Jake's Famous Crawfish has been open since 1892. It's a Portland staple, visited not only by the community, but also by many celebrities. At Jake's, you can indulge in crab and shrimp stuffed salmon, oysters on the half shell, clam chowder, seafood fettuccine, and what customers call the best crab cakes in town.
(503) 226-1419
401 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
Pennsylvania: Vernick Fish
For seafood lovers, Vernick Fish in Philadelphia is a must-visit. The elevated oyster bar's chef, Greg Vernick, was a James Beard Award Semifinalist in 2025, and his menu makes it easy to see why. Try an inventive offering from the raw bar before enjoying swordfish Milanese, cod in coconut curry, or a whole roasted branzino served with lettuce cups, and sushi rice.
(215) 419-5055
One N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Gift Horse
Led by a James Beard Award winning chef, Gift Horse in Providence was named one of the best restaurants in the U.S. by USA Today. Its small but mighty menu, which varies seasonally, includes a raw bar, and expertly prepared dishes like monkfish toast with green chili butter; and crispy piri piri fish with cebolada, and marinated bitter greens.
(401) 383-3813
272 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Chubby Fish
Chubby Fish in Charleston is one of the best seafood restaurants in South Carolina. Its chef, James London, was nominated for Best Chef at the James Beard Awards, and the restaurant was named one of North America's 50 Best Restaurants by 50 Best. The menu features an extensive oyster selection, market fish preparations, and unique dishes like bone marrow with shrimp tempura.
(854) 222-3949
252 Coming St, Charleston, SC 2940
South Dakota: Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen
Recognized as one of the best seafood restaurants in the country, Swamp Daddy's Cajun Kitchen in Sioux Falls is a local institution. Inspired by the American South, the menu features catfish, seafood gumbo, and an alligator po' boy. If you're wondering what alligator tastes like, this might be a good place to find out.
(605) 370-0711
421 N Phillips Ave Suite 115, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Henrietta Red
Nashville's Henrietta Red has a James Beard nomination, and several awards, including GQ's Best New Restaurant. Highlights of the menu include seafood dishes like a smoked fish conserva with herbs, and sherry; paddlefish caviar with accompaniments; a whole trout with butternut squash, and endive; and snapper with braised fennel, hazelnut, and barigoule.
(615) 490-8042
1200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: Este
Este is a seafood restaurant in Austin that is featured in the Michelin Guide, and is considered one of the best in the state of Texas. Its menu enhances American cuisine with Mexican flavors to offer ceviches, tostadas, seafood towers, and hot dishes like smoked tuna crispy tacos, turbot in shishito-anchovy butter, and black cod in shrimp salsa cremosa.
(512) 522-4047
2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Utah: RIME Seafood & Steak
Located within the St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, RIME Seafood & Steak is an elegant fine dining destination. It was a 2025 winner in Salt Lake Magazine's Dining Awards, and has been featured by Forbes Travel Guide. The menu is impressive, with dishes like Maine lobster salad, salmon tartare, and fresh fish served steakhouse-style with sides.
(435) 940-5760
2300 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, UT 84060
Vermont: Original Skiff Fish + Oyster
The best seafood restaurant in Vermont is Original Skiff Fish + Oyster in Burlington, whose owner has been nominated seven times by the James Beard Foundation. Overlooking the harbor, diners can enjoy elevated takes on classic seafood dishes such as lobster agnolotti, a cornmeal crusted fish fry, and salt cod fritters with malt vinegar aioli.
(802) 859-5070
60 Battery St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Alewife
Located in the historic area of Richmond is Alewife, a seafood restaurant that has received multiple awards. On the menu, you'll find smoked fish dip with trout roe, scallops with farro verde, squid ink linguine, and fried perch in green curry. Also be sure to check the seasonal specials before ordering.
(804) 325-3426
3120 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223
Washington: The Walrus and The Carpenter
The flagship restaurant by a James Beard Award winning chef, Renee Erickson, the Walrus and the Carpenter has been open in Seattle since 2009. Its menu changes daily, but you'll likely find beautifully prepared dishes like scallop crudo in buttermilk, grilled sardines, and Hama Hama clams in white wine with sweet corn, lime leaf, and prawn butter.
(206) 395-9227
4743 Ballard Ave NW #300, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Shuckers
Shuckers has been voted Kanawha Valley's Best Seafood Restaurant by the Charleston Gazette-Mail for three years in a row, and also been named the Best Food Truck in Putnam County. Its menu features fried cod sandwiches, oyster dinners, shrimp pizzas, fish tacos, a sushi grade Yellowfin tuna dinner, and options to suit every other seafood craving.
(304) 722-1500
70 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV 25177
Wisconsin: St Paul Fish Company
The best seafood restaurant in Wisconsin is St. Paul Fish Company, a local favorite with two locations serving simple yet delicious fare. Customers rave about the lobster roll, the great service, and the generally excellent quality. While you're there, try the fried oysters, the peel n' eat shrimp in Old Bay butter, or the salmon jerky that the company calls Salmon Crack.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: Cowfish
If you're in Lander, you have to visit Cowfish, a seafood restaurant that has been featured on Food Network, and in multiple publications. The menu focuses on fresh seafood dishes with a global twist, like mussels Provençal, shrimp tatsuta-age, red miso Chilean sea bass, and panko crusted Idaho trout.
(307) 332-8227
148 Main St, Lander, WY 82520
Methodology
You might associate seafood with being close to a coast, but you can find fantastic seafood restaurants in every U.S. state. To compile this list of the best of the best, we combed through mentions of the country's award-winning seafood restaurants on local blogs, community Reddit threads, Google, Yelp, and other review sites. If you're looking for the best seafood near you, we're confident that these places will fit the bill.