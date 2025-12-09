The Organic Costco Meat Customers Pass On, According To Reviews

While some of Costco's meat is often cheaper, certain types are neither affordable nor high-quality. Don't get us wrong, the grocery store's offerings are mostly solid, with many shoppers claiming that some pre-made Costco foods taste better than homemade varieties. However, patrons have noticed one meat product that has gone downhill in recent years: Kirkland Signature Organic Chicken.

One Facebook post calling Costco's organic chicken breasts overpriced gained immediate traction. A string of comments rolled in, bemoaning the chicken's subpar quality. "Stopped buying this meat, it's so stringy like lab-grown meat," wrote one Facebook user. "The chicken thighs are good, but the tenders and breasts are very stringy and off." Another user alleged that Costco's chicken often seems spoiled, saying, "Every single package smelled strongly of sulfur."

On Reddit, a post on r/Costco asked, "Has anyone else had issues with Organic Kirkland chicken?" Among the loads of replies, u/WestCV4lyfe said they outright stopped buying Costco chicken after encountering too many issues: "Some straight up smelled rotten. It didn't matter if it was still frozen when we got it home and put it straight into the freezer; it would still be bad." Many others complained it had a wood-like texture, meaning the chicken was very rough, chewy, and hard to eat.