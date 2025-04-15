The Meat That's Always Cheaper At Costco

In our comparison of the meat selections at Costco and Sam's Club, we determined that Costco provides the widest variety of beef, chicken, pork, seafood, and more. We've also discovered that Costco is a great place to find affordable yet mouthwatering meats, particularly when it comes to lamb chops.

Advertisement

Consider that some shoppers are able to find chops at their Costco locations for as little as $5.99 to $6.99 a pound, while other grocery stores frequently offer lamb chops for $12.99 or more per pound. The substantial difference in price highlights just how affordable this meat is when procured from the popular warehouse retail chain. For those unfamiliar with this type and cut of meat, lamb chops consist of a filet and loin, with a T-shaped bone separating the two. In case you're concerned about gaminess, rest assured that lamb chops offer a rich but mild taste that's very palatable, while the meat is often juicy and tender.

Keep in mind that while Costco's prices for lamb chops are likely to be lower than those at other grocery chains, costs can vary depending on where you live. Some Costco locations price their lamb chops slightly higher at a little over $8 per pound, which is still an excellent deal when it comes to this flavorful meat. And like price, availability is bound to vary based on location, so unfortunately, some shoppers might not be able to find this great bargain.

Advertisement