The Meat That's Always Cheaper At Costco
In our comparison of the meat selections at Costco and Sam's Club, we determined that Costco provides the widest variety of beef, chicken, pork, seafood, and more. We've also discovered that Costco is a great place to find affordable yet mouthwatering meats, particularly when it comes to lamb chops.
Consider that some shoppers are able to find chops at their Costco locations for as little as $5.99 to $6.99 a pound, while other grocery stores frequently offer lamb chops for $12.99 or more per pound. The substantial difference in price highlights just how affordable this meat is when procured from the popular warehouse retail chain. For those unfamiliar with this type and cut of meat, lamb chops consist of a filet and loin, with a T-shaped bone separating the two. In case you're concerned about gaminess, rest assured that lamb chops offer a rich but mild taste that's very palatable, while the meat is often juicy and tender.
Keep in mind that while Costco's prices for lamb chops are likely to be lower than those at other grocery chains, costs can vary depending on where you live. Some Costco locations price their lamb chops slightly higher at a little over $8 per pound, which is still an excellent deal when it comes to this flavorful meat. And like price, availability is bound to vary based on location, so unfortunately, some shoppers might not be able to find this great bargain.
How to make the most of Costco's lamb loin chops
If you're not accustomed to buying lamb, there are a few qualities you can look for to determine whether or not a cut of meat is up to your culinary standards. Unlike with beef, lamb fat isn't distributed throughout the meat to create that well-known marbling effect. Instead, lamb fat will have an even, smooth appearance and can be a whitish color when a cut is high quality. As for the meat itself, fresh lamb chops will be a reddish shade that veers toward pink. While important, knowing what qualities to look for in lamb chops is just the first step. Next, you'll have to consider how you want to cook them.
To allow the meat's inherent flavor to shine through, a simple lamb pork chop recipe uses spices that complement — but don't overwhelm — the protein's taste. Another option is to marinate the chops prior to cooking, in which case a honey and soy sauce glaze with garlic and ginger nicely offsets the multifaceted, earthy taste of lamb.
This meat is also an excellent addition to souvlaki skewers, which are best served with a homemade tzatziki sauce on the side and a boat load of pita bread. Affordable and versatile, Costco shoppers should consider bringing home this white meat on their next shopping trip.