A Beloved Pennsylvania Beer Is Coming To 2 New States In 2026

It's time for beer snobs to rejoice. America's oldest brewery is expanding its footprint across the United States. According to the vice president of operations, Jennifer Yuengling (per the Des Moines Register) Midwestern fans had been reaching out for years asking when Yuengling would at last arrive in their region. The answer is 2026. Starting this year, the historic Yuengling beer will be available in Wisconsin and Iowa.

If you're from Pennsylvania, you're probably very familiar with this brand. The untold truth of Yuengling beer is a fascinating saga spanning nearly 200 years. Yuengling endured both a fire that torched its original location and the Prohibition years, pivoting to selling "near beers" up until the 21st amendment lifted the nationwide ban on alcohol. History remains important to the brewery, and it actually still sells two beers that were created when the company was founded back in 1829: Lord Chesterfield Ale and Dark Brewed Porter.

To this day, Yuengling beer remains a massive fan favorite (its traditional Lager even made our list of the signature beers of Every State.) The secret to Yuengling's longevity is quite simple: it's a reliably quality brand known for fair prices. In comparison to many domestic beers in the same price point, Yuengling's products come with notably more flavor, which is greatly appreciated by beer fans.