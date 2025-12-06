8 Restaurants That Are Open On Christmas Day 2025
Not everyone wants to spend Christmas Day prepping, cooking, and washing dishes. All that work might not seem worth it, especially for smaller gatherings. Across the United States, a variety of restaurants will be open on December 25, including breakfast spots, casual joints, and sit-down eateries offering multi-course holiday meals. Whether you celebrate the holiday or not, dining out can be a welcome way to cut down on kitchen time and still enjoy a meal with loved ones.
While many restaurants close their doors for the holiday, a surprising number stay open. Many fast food chains are franchised, which means locations may have different hours depending on the particular owner or manager. This is true for Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King,and Denny's. Chinese restaurants are known to be open more often than not on Christmas, as are hotel restaurants. There may also be independent, local businesses in your area that are open or operating with reduced hours for Christmas. (It's worth asking your favorite bakery if it will be serving fresh cinnamon rolls that day!)
For specific restaurants that are guaranteed to be open on Christmas Day, we did the research for you and made a roundup of eight options that operate across the country. These holiday hours have been confirmed on the restaurants' websites, so there won't be any surprises!
Buca di Beppo
Hearty Italian cuisine is perfect for the winter holiday, so thankfully, Buca di Beppo will be open on Christmas Day. Buca di Beppo serves generous portions of signature family-style Italian dishes, with favorites like World Famous Meatballs, stuffed shells, lasagna, and cannoli. The chain even offers special holiday food and drink packages for catering or dine-in for large groups. Reservations should be made in advance. While the restaurant is open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, specific hours are not listed on its website.
Fogo de Chão
For a more upscale Christmas feast, Fogo de Chão (which ranked quite high on our list of upscale chain restaurants) offers its signature Brazilian churrasco experience. You can expect loads of fire-roasted meat, a decadent Market Table filled with sides and salads, and the famous Brazilian cheese bread, pão de queijo. Locations will be open on Christmas Eve from 11:00 a.m.to 9:30 p.m. and on Christmas Day from 11:00 a.m. to–9:00 p.m.
Romano's Macaroni Grill
If you're looking for a true Christmas feast without doing the cooking, Macaroni Grill will be serving its favorite Italian classics like bread, antipasto, soup, salad, pastas, and dessert. The restaurant will be open 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. Consider making reservations. Food can also be ordered as take-away and eaten at home on these holidays.
Benihana
If you want a show and a meal, head to Benihana for the holiday. Chefs prepare your meal right at the table, teppanyaki-style, serving up fried rice, seafood, vegetables, and steak with fire and showmanship. The upscale chain also has seasonal drink specials like the Berry Merry Margarita. Benihana will open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with no mention of changed or reduced hours on its website.
Red Lobster
For those fine with skipping the traditional turkey or holiday ham, Red Lobster might be a welcome alternative, with favorite menu items like lobster tails, seafood boils, shrimp, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits. It appears that most locations are open on Christmas Eve from 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Christmas Day from 12:00 p.m. to-9:00 p.m. Be sure to check with your nearest location for exact hours. Reservation are recommended.
El Torito
California-based Mexican chain El Torito is going all out for Christmas with an all-you-can-eat holiday brunch and a tri-tip and ham carving station. And yes, the brunch includes bottomless mimosas. Brunch is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and the restaurant's full menu, featuring tacos, enchiladas, and burritos, will be available 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Micheladas and margaritas will be only $6. The restaurant is open from 9:00 a.m. to-9:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, so be sure to make reservations.
Joe's Crab Shack
If you want to swap the traditional Christmas spread for seafood boil, crab legs, and fried shrimp, head to Joe's Crab Shack. On Christmas, the restaurant is also offering a roasted turkey dinner with sides and dessert, priced at $24.99 for adults and $15.99 for children. Consider ordering one of the special holiday cocktails like the peppermint Holiday Shake or the fruity Ol' Jolly. Christmas hours vary by location, so it's best to check your local Shack before heading out.
Waffle House
Waffle House has a well-earned reputation for never closing — not even on Christmas. In fact, it's one of the restaurant's busiest days. Whether you're in the mood for a pecan waffle first thing in the morning before opening presents or looking to satisfy a late-night hashbrown craving after a long day of festivities, you can count on Waffle House to be open 24/7.