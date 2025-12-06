8 Restaurants That Are Open On Christmas Day 2025

Not everyone wants to spend Christmas Day prepping, cooking, and washing dishes. All that work might not seem worth it, especially for smaller gatherings. Across the United States, a variety of restaurants will be open on December 25, including breakfast spots, casual joints, and sit-down eateries offering multi-course holiday meals. Whether you celebrate the holiday or not, dining out can be a welcome way to cut down on kitchen time and still enjoy a meal with loved ones.

While many restaurants close their doors for the holiday, a surprising number stay open. Many fast food chains are franchised, which means locations may have different hours depending on the particular owner or manager. This is true for Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King,and Denny's. Chinese restaurants are known to be open more often than not on Christmas, as are hotel restaurants. There may also be independent, local businesses in your area that are open or operating with reduced hours for Christmas. (It's worth asking your favorite bakery if it will be serving fresh cinnamon rolls that day!)

For specific restaurants that are guaranteed to be open on Christmas Day, we did the research for you and made a roundup of eight options that operate across the country. These holiday hours have been confirmed on the restaurants' websites, so there won't be any surprises!