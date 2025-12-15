Ranking 11 Chain Restaurant Ribeye Steaks From Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews

Outback Steakhouse takes the bottom spot, not because it is universally hated, but because its ribeye receives the most inconsistent reactions of any chain on this list. Customers have reported that the cut arrives overcooked, undercooked, or surprisingly hard to chew, despite ribeye's naturally fatty structure. Outback diners have mentioned ordering it rare or medium-rare only to receive a steak cooked well past their request with no sear, sometimes described as tough, or simply too chewy to eat.

A common theme among reviews is the unpredictability, not just of the doneness but of the quality. Some customers receive ribeyes that are gristly and inedible, leading to confusion about whether the issue is the cut of meat or the kitchen's execution. One diner even noted that their ribeye arrived nearly raw in the center despite an otherwise overcooked exterior. When a steak is both too dry and underdone, it is not surprising that customers walk away frustrated.

Price also plays a role in Outback's low ribeye steak ranking. While marketed as a mid-range steakhouse, the cost, which is between $31.99 and $33.99 depending on location, does not always match the quality customers expect. One Reddit review described their ribeye as tasting bad, paired with a price tag that no longer feels budget-friendly. Outback still has loyal fans, but based solely on ribeye reviews, it falls short compared to other chains that offer more reliable quality at similar or even lower prices.