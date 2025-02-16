Customers Say This Steakhouse Chain Has The Best Expensive Steak
When Mashed ranked expensive steaks based on customer reviews, Smith & Wollensky's Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye handily earned the No. 1 spot. We came to that conclusion after comparing prices of high-end dishes at different steakhouses and investigating how customers felt about the items' taste, texture, and presentation.
According to Smith & Wollensky's online menu, the dish will set you back $250. It consists of a 44-ounce black-grade Wagyu ribeye steak served with potatoes. If you think the price tag is a bit lofty, keep in mind that the dish is intended to be shared. Also, the presentation is impressive, as the tomahawk steak is hung from a special contraption with the potatoes underneath, allowing the delectable beef fat to dribble down onto the spuds for an unbelievable flavor.
Lest you think this pricey dish is all sizzle and no substance, just consider what customers have to say about it. A review on Tripadvisor encourages diners to sample the unique dish, stating, "The go to steak is always the swinging tomahawk, perfectly cooked and finished at the table." On Yelp, a satisfied diner writes, "The swinging tomahawk & meat day potatoes is EVERYTHING!," describing the presentation as "Amazing ... I've never seen anything like it!"
Digging in to Smith & Wollensky's pricey steak
There are some strict rules to follow at a steakhouse if you want to get the most out of your dining experience,including not using steak sauce on an exquisite cut of meat and dressing up in business casual attire during your visit to match the vibe of the establishment. Similarly, guests should understand exactly what they're getting, particularly when ordering something as costly as Smith & Wollensky's $250 Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye. Along with T-bones and porterhouses, tomahawks are steak cuts that include bones. They are known for their extensive marbling, which infuses the meat with lots of flavor.
As for the black-grade Wagyu designation, this refers to the Japanese Beef Marbling Score, which ranges from 3 to 12. (Cuts with scores of 1 and 2 feature little to no marbling, and are not classified as a result.) In general, black grade Wagyu beef has a value between 6 and 8, which means diners can expect plenty of fatty goodness. Plus, finishing the potatoes with beef fat boosts the umami factor of the dish and creates a delightfully crispy exterior. If you're still not convinced that the fancy ribeye offers a superior steak experience, just consider what this Yelp review says about the dish: "Tomahawk wagyu ribeye was AMAZING. Best steak I've ever had."