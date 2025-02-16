Customers Say This Steakhouse Chain Has The Best Expensive Steak

When Mashed ranked expensive steaks based on customer reviews, Smith & Wollensky's Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye handily earned the No. 1 spot. We came to that conclusion after comparing prices of high-end dishes at different steakhouses and investigating how customers felt about the items' taste, texture, and presentation.

According to Smith & Wollensky's online menu, the dish will set you back $250. It consists of a 44-ounce black-grade Wagyu ribeye steak served with potatoes. If you think the price tag is a bit lofty, keep in mind that the dish is intended to be shared. Also, the presentation is impressive, as the tomahawk steak is hung from a special contraption with the potatoes underneath, allowing the delectable beef fat to dribble down onto the spuds for an unbelievable flavor.

Lest you think this pricey dish is all sizzle and no substance, just consider what customers have to say about it. A review on Tripadvisor encourages diners to sample the unique dish, stating, "The go to steak is always the swinging tomahawk, perfectly cooked and finished at the table." On Yelp, a satisfied diner writes, "The swinging tomahawk & meat day potatoes is EVERYTHING!," describing the presentation as "Amazing ... I've never seen anything like it!"

