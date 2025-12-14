The Classic Kitchen Staple That's Slowly Disappearing

In a tiny, minimalistic kitchen, every square inch counts, and ideally, every tool and utensil has more than one use. If you've already used Ina Garten's hack for storing bulky cutting boards in baskets, there's another clunky utilitarian kitchen item that takes up a lot of counter space, is somewhat of an eyesore, and does one job: the dish rack. It offers a single space for dishes to air-dry while catching water drips. However, modern kitchen designs are doing away with them.

Food Republic interviewed Bree Uebergang, co-founder and cleaning expert at Filthy Clean, to understand what's happening with this ubiquitous kitchen staple — and what is replacing it. "They take up too much space and usually don't look great. Most people I work with want clear counters and clean lines, especially in smaller kitchens," Uebergang explains. When dishes stack up to dry, it gives a cluttered look.

The next point is that dishwashers are incredibly common in the modern-day home. Every year, these handy appliances become more efficient, affordable, and common, and there are sizes that work well in small apartments. While households with dishwashers still need to handwash certain dishes and tools (like non-stick pans), this often isn't enough to justify always having a dish rack on the counter, as dishwasher racks can be used for this purpose, too. Finally, dish racks can get dirty, fast. If you're washing dishes multiple times a day and letting water gather without frequent cleanings, mold and bacteria can breed.