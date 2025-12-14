Frank Sinatra's Final Meal Was A Comfort Food Classic

Frank Sinatra was well known for his love of whiskey, so much so that he was buried with a bottle of his favorite, Jack Daniel's. Adult beverages aside, the Chairman of the Board arguably had some childlike preferences in terms of his palate. Sinatra required Tootsie Rolls on tour, preferred scrambled eggs for breakfast, and his last meal was a comfort food staple: a simple grilled cheese sandwich.

In his later years, Sinatra's health took a sharp decline. He made fewer public appearances, spending most of his time in his Beverly Hills home with his wife, Barbara. On May 14, 1998, he was served a grilled cheese sandwich for lunch. Sinatra only ate half of the sandwich and suffered a heart attack later that day. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and the ambulance reportedly got Sinatra to the hospital lightning fast, thanks in large part to the "Seinfeld" series finale airing simultaneously. Roads were clear, as many would-be motorists were inside, glued to the television. Sinatra died with his wife by his side. Reportedly, the legendary crooner's last words were: "I'm losing."