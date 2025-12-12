The LA Bakeries I Find Myself Returning To Over And Over Again

When I first got to LA 9 years ago I had to hunt to find good, flaky croissants. I had previously spent time in France, where I learned to appreciate a properly laminated pastry. They were everywhere — no one seemed to bother making pastries unless they were done well. Then, while living in Copenhagen, I was introduced to the fluffy and flaky heights a bakery could achieve with shops like Juno the Bakery, Hart Bakery, and Andersen & Maillard. Now LA is in the middle of a croissant revolution that's leading the way for an overall bakery boom.

Angelenos know good food and will line up for a high quality pastry, even though it's hard to justify an almond croissant for breakfast when to get to work you sit in your car instead of walking to the metro. Many of LA's top bakeries can hold their own anywhere in the world.

Narrowing down a list of great and unique LA bakeries to just 5 isn't easy. I had to leave off some favorites like Friends & Family, Bub and Grandmas, Baker's Bench, Lou the French on the Block, and Clark Street. LA is a large, sprawling city, so I admit I don't often find myself West of Hollywood which is reflected in my list. That's why lovers of Gjusta, Gusto, Lodge, and Copenhagen will most likely be upset with me. However, if you're visiting hip LA neighborhoods East of Hollywood like Highland Park or Echo Park, these bakeries are all within reach and worth a stop.