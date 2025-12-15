The Vintage Kitchen Item Martha Stewart Says To Scour Thrift Shelves For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart is our go-to for delicious recipes and hosting advice (And when we need some comedic relief, we turn to Martha and Snoop!). However, being a great chef and hostess also means maintaining a pristine kitchen — and the best organizers come from unexpected places. One of those places is the thrift store, and Stewart is a big fan of shopping there for crocks, specifically vintage and antique ones.

In a blog post discussing storage solutions for her Bedford, New York, farmhouse, Stewart describes crocks as "strong, large jars [that] are durable and easy to keep clean." She keeps kitchen utensils in crocks and claims that if your space is organized and clean, you'll be more productive. For those who aren't familiar, a crock is simply a pot or jar, typically made of clay or other earthenware. While we use a crockpot to make things like slow cooker mashed potatoes, the crock has a variety of traditional uses.

Prior to refrigeration making its way into kitchens, crocks were used to store foods like butter and salted meat because their thick walls were good at keeping things cool. Crocks are also excellent vessels for fermentation (think sauerkraut) or pickling (think cucumbers). Additionally, crocks are great for both storing and fermenting because glazed stoneware is more resistant to odors. The crock has evolved, and while most of us rely on a fridge for cold storage now, the containers can still be used for fermentation, storing dry goods, or, in Stewart's case, as an organizational tool.