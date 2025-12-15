The Vintage Kitchen Item Martha Stewart Says To Scour Thrift Shelves For
Martha Stewart is our go-to for delicious recipes and hosting advice (And when we need some comedic relief, we turn to Martha and Snoop!). However, being a great chef and hostess also means maintaining a pristine kitchen — and the best organizers come from unexpected places. One of those places is the thrift store, and Stewart is a big fan of shopping there for crocks, specifically vintage and antique ones.
In a blog post discussing storage solutions for her Bedford, New York, farmhouse, Stewart describes crocks as "strong, large jars [that] are durable and easy to keep clean." She keeps kitchen utensils in crocks and claims that if your space is organized and clean, you'll be more productive. For those who aren't familiar, a crock is simply a pot or jar, typically made of clay or other earthenware. While we use a crockpot to make things like slow cooker mashed potatoes, the crock has a variety of traditional uses.
Prior to refrigeration making its way into kitchens, crocks were used to store foods like butter and salted meat because their thick walls were good at keeping things cool. Crocks are also excellent vessels for fermentation (think sauerkraut) or pickling (think cucumbers). Additionally, crocks are great for both storing and fermenting because glazed stoneware is more resistant to odors. The crock has evolved, and while most of us rely on a fridge for cold storage now, the containers can still be used for fermentation, storing dry goods, or, in Stewart's case, as an organizational tool.
Where to thrift for vintage crocks
Stewart mentions tag sales as places to find storage containers for your kitchen, but where else can you source the perfect crocks? If you're looking in person, browsing the shelves at flea markets or thrift shops is your best bet. Here, crocks typically cost $5 and up, depending on size, condition, and level of design (intricate ones are usually worth more).
Another great place to search is eBay, where many of the crocks are hand-painted and have unique colors and glazes. A cool, stout brown pot with handles that says, "Boston Baked Beans," on the side, like this one from Monmouth Pottery Company, is available on eBay for $18. In colonial New England, baked beans were cooked in crocks. The Monmouth Pottery Company crafted American-made stoneware between 1894 and 1906, and many of its designs feature a distinctive maple leaf. On Facebook Marketplace, a quick search for antique crocks yields plenty of reasonably priced results, most of which would be perfect for storing kitchen utensils. Etsy is another spot you could find vintage and antique crocks for your kitchen, though they might be on the pricier side.
Beyond using a crock to store utensils, it has plenty of other uses. The vessel can be used to hold flowers or potted plants. Avid crock-collectors also use them as storage for art supplies like paintbrushes.