Different Regional Styles Of Baked Beans, Explained

The term "baked beans" might seem like it does what it says on the tin, but the truth is that depending on where you are, the phrase may refer to any number of different recipes, sweet or savory, saucy or spicy, according to celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. "From the central coast of California, where they make a pinquito bean, which is a very small bean, often served at big grill-outs with their tri-tips, to North Carolina, Memphis-style, Southern-style, obscure Southern styles, where they actually put barbecued meats in them," he says, "baked black beans, which I'm extremely fond of, Louisiana red beans that are sometimes baked and put over rice, one of my favorites ... I think I've eaten them all!"

For Zimmern, each style of baked beans has its qualities and unique attributes. Indeed, he says that the only essential unifying factor is that the beans themselves be treated with care. "Beans that I think make the best baked beans are the ones where the cook doesn't let them linger for too long," he says. "Beans are forgiving, but there is that beautiful place where beans are just perfect: soft and tender, but holding together, that I absolutely love."

If you agree, here are the different regional styles of baked beans you should definitely consider giving a try.