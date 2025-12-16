The Tasty High-End Coffee You Can Find At Dollar Tree For Cheap

Despite no longer enforcing a $1 sticker price on all its offerings, Dollar Tree still offers great value. However, the ultra-budget chain is best for what-you-see-is-what-you-get purchases like household and decorative items. Buying food from Dollar Tree can sometimes be a complicated affair, with questions of quality and freshness coming into play. However, the store carries several branded items that you can trust, and they are usually available for a fraction of the cost. One such Dollar Tree find that can save coffee-drinkers a good chunk of change is Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brûlée ground coffee. With 4-ounce packs available for $2, this is just the kind of kitchen staple you should be stocking up on from the budget chain.

While it may appear small, you can easily get 10 cups of coffee from a 4-ounce pack of ground beans. In contrast, if you were to buy directly from the Harry & David website, you'd get a 12-ounce pack of whole bean Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee for $14.99. Per ounce, the Dollar Tree version comes out to 50 cents, while a pack purchased directly from the gifting company is about $1.25 — more than twice the cost! It's worth noting that the pack you get at Dollar Tree, in addition to being smaller, is also ground, while the one on the Harry & David website is whole bean. The former is more convenient, but if you enjoy your coffee freshly ground, you may have to pay double for the whole bean version.