The Tasty High-End Coffee You Can Find At Dollar Tree For Cheap
Despite no longer enforcing a $1 sticker price on all its offerings, Dollar Tree still offers great value. However, the ultra-budget chain is best for what-you-see-is-what-you-get purchases like household and decorative items. Buying food from Dollar Tree can sometimes be a complicated affair, with questions of quality and freshness coming into play. However, the store carries several branded items that you can trust, and they are usually available for a fraction of the cost. One such Dollar Tree find that can save coffee-drinkers a good chunk of change is Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brûlée ground coffee. With 4-ounce packs available for $2, this is just the kind of kitchen staple you should be stocking up on from the budget chain.
While it may appear small, you can easily get 10 cups of coffee from a 4-ounce pack of ground beans. In contrast, if you were to buy directly from the Harry & David website, you'd get a 12-ounce pack of whole bean Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee for $14.99. Per ounce, the Dollar Tree version comes out to 50 cents, while a pack purchased directly from the gifting company is about $1.25 — more than twice the cost! It's worth noting that the pack you get at Dollar Tree, in addition to being smaller, is also ground, while the one on the Harry & David website is whole bean. The former is more convenient, but if you enjoy your coffee freshly ground, you may have to pay double for the whole bean version.
Save money on flavored coffee at Dollar Tree
While you can't live off Dollar Tree food, you might just be able to fulfill all your caffeine needs from the budget chain, especially if you prefer flavored coffee. Dollar Tree has a few ground coffee bean options and a ton of ready-to-drink cold coffee beverages in vanilla, caramel, and popular sweet treat flavors.
In addition to the aforementioned Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee from Harry & David, you can also pick up Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla flavored coffee for the same price. With its faint bourbon notes, the Jim Beam coffee has a pleasant bitterness that's great for those who find vanilla flavoring too sweet. For a simple cuppa, look for the Harry & David Breakfast Blend ground coffee, which also sells at $2 for 4 ounces. Fun fact, both the Jim Beam and Harry & David coffees are roasted by the same company — White Coffee Corp. — so if you like one, you might just enjoy the other.
The iced coffee options at Dollar Tree are wider, with cans of Starbucks and Victor Allen's all available for $1.25. Sweet treat coffee flavors like Oreo, Twix, Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and more are also available. Just remember that stocks differ significantly across Dollar Tree outlets, so it's best to check online if you're after a specific brand or flavor. And if you're a coffee purist and not into the flavored variety, you can still pick up some other great finds for coffee lovers at Dollar Tree.