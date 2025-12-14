This Is Where To Get The Best Chicken Sandwich In Your State

A great chicken sandwich might seem easy to find, but after digging through thousands of reviews online, we learned that a lot of places fall short. Nevertheless, every state is home to at least one place that gets it right. So we pulled together the ultimate guide to finding the best chicken sandwich in each state.

To find the winners, we looked at a combination of public ratings on Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google, and also dove into local and national media coverage. The result? Fifty chicken sandwiches that are worth planning a cross-country road trip around. These are the chicken sandwich spots that people take detours for, wait in long lines for, and write lengthy reviews for.

From spicy Nashville-style chicken sandwiches to the creations that redefine the entire genre, these aren't just good chicken sandwiches — they're the best. Here's where to find them.