This Is Where To Get The Best Chicken Sandwich In Your State
A great chicken sandwich might seem easy to find, but after digging through thousands of reviews online, we learned that a lot of places fall short. Nevertheless, every state is home to at least one place that gets it right. So we pulled together the ultimate guide to finding the best chicken sandwich in each state.
To find the winners, we looked at a combination of public ratings on Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google, and also dove into local and national media coverage. The result? Fifty chicken sandwiches that are worth planning a cross-country road trip around. These are the chicken sandwich spots that people take detours for, wait in long lines for, and write lengthy reviews for.
From spicy Nashville-style chicken sandwiches to the creations that redefine the entire genre, these aren't just good chicken sandwiches — they're the best. Here's where to find them.
Alabama: SAW's Soul Kitchen
A trip to Alabama isn't complete without stopping at SAW's Soul Kitchen for The Colonel — a sandwich that has rave reviews online. Between the sweet-tea-brined chicken, the pimento cheese, and the state's iconic white sauce, it's the kind of sandwich people line up early to snag. And if you want to recreate one of the things that makes this chicken sandwich unique, you can make Alabama's white sauce at home.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Waffles & Whatnot
You don't have to be in the Lower 48 to find a great chicken sandwich. Anchorage's Waffles & Whatnot makes a chicken-and-waffle sandwich so good it got Guy Fieri's attention. The Confused Cousin is a grilled cheese chicken sandwich with spicy BBQ sauce, bacon, and mac n' cheese served between two waffles. With a feature on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," this sandwich will make anyone a chicken-and-waffle convert.
(907) 406-4503
500 Muldoon Rd, Ste 5, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: Worth Takeaway
Worth Takeaway has been dubbed sandwich royalty in Arizona — and for good reason. This Mesa-based sandwich shop was featured on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants in 2024. Its flagship Crispy Chicken sandwich is layered with perfectly fried chicken, house-made pickles, lettuce, mayo, and honey sriracha on a pillowy ciabatta. There's a long list of diners claiming Worth Takeaway makes the best chicken sandwich they've ever had.
(480) 833-2180
218 West Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Arkansas: Big Orange
A bar in West Little Rock serves up the most flavorful chicken sandwich in Arkansas, and local best-of guides agree. The Hot 'N' Hot Chicken Sandwich is topped with pepper jack cheese and the usual accompaniments of mayo, butter-leaf lettuce, and dill pickles, making it the perfect bite to enjoy in the state.
Multiple locations
California: Howlin' Ray's
Earning the title of the top fried chicken spot across the U.S. and Canada isn't easy, but Howlin' Ray's did exactly that with The Sando — a boneless chicken breast stacked with slaw, pickles, and comeback sauce on a butter bun. And with more than 1,300 outstanding Yelp reviews specifically claiming this place serves up the best chicken sandwich they've ever had, it's clear that this California establishment has a well-deserved hype around it.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Birdcall
Birdcall was voted by Westword's Best of Denver Readers' Choice as the Best Chicken Sandwich five times in the last six years, proving that this chicken sandwich is Colorado's talk of the town. The Southern Chicken Sandwich combines pimento cheese and a southern slaw, and has hundreds of sky-high reviews on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Birdcode
With consistently high ratings on Yelp, Connecticut's Birdcode has a flagship chicken sandwich that's become one of the state's most sought-after. The Sando lets you choose your level of heat, then it comes served on a brioche bun with vinegar slaw, pickles, and a comeback sauce worth coming back for.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Snuff Mill Restaurant
Better known as one of Delaware's premier steakhouses, Snuff Mill Restaurant serves up a lunch-only Spicy Nashville Chicken Sandwich that's slowly making it more known for its fried chicken. The sandwich comes layered with lettuce, pickle chips, mayo, and hot honey, and was ranked highest in a blind tasting of 10 spicy chicken sandwiches from 10 restaurants across 10 Delaware towns.
(302) 303-7676
1601 Concord Pike, Suite 77/79, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: Germain's Chicken Sandwiches
It takes a lot to impress culinary heavyweights like Guy Fieri, but one bite of a Good Feather from Germain's Chicken Sandwiches, and he knew he struck Flavortown gold. The sandwich starts with double-fried chicken, which is then drenched in a creamy garlic Parmesan sauce. This gets stacked high with Germain's signature secret sauce, house-made pickles, arugula, and tomatoes.
(352) 451-4268
220 NW 8th Ave, Suite #10, Gainesville, FL 32601
Georgia: 1911 Biscuits & Burgers
1911 Biscuits & Burgers in Smyrna, Georgia, is known for more than just its biscuits and burgers. This breakfast and lunch joint knows what it's doing when it comes to a fried chicken sandwich doused in sweet red BBQ sauce with bacon. Between the local media praise and the dozens of reviews recommending the Ultimate Chicken Sandwich, this neighborhood spot has earned a reputation as one of Georgia's must-try chicken destinations.
(770) 989-1820
3120 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080
Hawaii: Fat Cheeks Hawaii
Fat Cheeks Hawaii in Honolulu's Ward Center is best known for its buttery lobster roll, but its Spicy Chicken Sandwich, featuring fried chicken and a spicy house sauce, has quickly become a menu item reviewers can't stop talking about. Even local media channels have singled out this sandwich as one of the island's best fried chicken bites.
(808) 773-4129
1200 Ala Moana Blvd Ste B2115, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Burnin' Mouth Nashville Hot Chicken
Burnin' Mouth Nashville Hot Chicken isn't just a name — it's a warning. With heat levels that climb from mild to insane, this spot lets you pick how hot you want it. One bite of the Coo Coo Sando — a fried chicken breast on a brioche with coleslaw, pickles, and comeback sauce — and you'll start calling Idaho the poultry capital just as much as the potato capital.
(986) 213-4083
3525 E Longwing Ln, Ste 160, Meridian, ID 83646
Illinois: Honey Butter Fried Chicken
Honey Butter Fried Chicken has a crispy fried chicken sandwich that's become a Chicago classic. Topped with just a warm scoop of honey butter (or fire butter if you're up for the challenge), its flagship sandwich, Honey Butter, is simple yet delicious. With impressive reviews and local accolades, it's the kind of sandwich you can't leave Illinois without trying.
(773) 478-4000
3361 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Indiana: Shani's Secret Chicken
Shani's Secret Chicken has a chicken sandwich so highly reviewed that it's clearly no secret. The owners of this Indianapolis spot spent a year perfecting a halal fried chicken recipe that's jam-packed with big flavors you won't find anywhere else. The chicken is topped with a sweet and spicy sauce and then tucked between two warm mini naan, earning it the title of Indiana's most talked-about chicken sandwich.
(317) 405-9874
4930 Lafayette Rd, Suite G, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Iowa: Charlotte's Kitchen
The Yelp reviews are in, and they're claiming that Charlotte's Kitchen is the best sandwich shop in all of Iowa. The star of the menu is the Crab Rangoon Fried Chicken Sandwich. It's stacked with crispy wonton strips, a sweet chili glaze, and a creamy rangoon spread, creating a sandwich that everyone keeps raving about. If you're only eating one chicken sandwich in Iowa, this is the place to do it.
(515) 859-6257
6150 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131
Kansas: Chick N Max
The best chicken sandwich out of Kansas is from a place redefining what a chicken sandwich can be. Chick N Max has a menu that leans into bold flavors, current food trends, and more inventive options when it comes to chicken sandwiches. The Classic Smoked Chicken is made up of a potato bun, almond wood-smoked pulled chicken, tangy pickles, and a buttermilk garlic sauce, and reviewers call it a must-order.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Royals Hot Chicken
Step aside, KFC, there's a new colonel in town. Royals Hot Chicken has claimed the throne with its hot chicken sliders — toasted buns piled with a giant piece of fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, and a drizzle of Royals' famous ranch. You can further customize the heat, toppings, and sauce to your liking. With hundreds of five-star reviews, locals say Royals is where Kentucky goes for the best of the best.
(502) 919-7068
736 E Market St., Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Southerns
If you're trying to find the best chicken sandwich in Louisiana, don't skip out on Southerns. With hundreds of stellar reviews across Yelp and Google, and high praise from local media, the Southerns Original Chicken Sandwich — consisting of a crisp boneless chicken thigh with yuzu aioli and house-made pickles — has more than earned its reputation as a must-try fried chicken sandwich in the state.
Multiple locations
Maine: Palace Diner
Don't let the exterior of Palace Diner fool you. Inside this tiny 1927 railcar, you'll find a fried chicken sandwich so big and crispy, that diners say it's worth planning your entire day around. With a huge fried chicken breast, pickled slaw, sliced jalapeños, and a soft sesame bun, all served with an iceberg wedge, it's the kind of sandwich that sells out early.
(207) 284-0015
8 Franklin Street, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Ekiben
If you're looking for the best chicken sandwich in Maryland, look no further than Ekiben. This Asian-Ethiopian fusion joint is home to The Neighborhood Bird Bun — Taiwanese curry fried chicken stacked with pickles, fresh herbs, and a spicy sambal mayo, all tucked into a pillowy bao bun. Reviewers call it the best thing they've ever eaten, and if that's not enough to convince you, Ekiben also landed a spot on Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants of 2024.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Underdog Hot Chicken
There's no shortage of must-try food spots in Boston, but if it's fried chicken you want, Underdog Hot Chicken is the place to go. The Hot Chicken Sandwich shows up in multiple online reviews, with diners praising the light, crispy meat, the sandwich's ideal bread-to-chicken ratio, and its flawless spice level. The sandwich is made up of two tenders, kaleslaw, pickles, and a homemade comeback sauce.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Super Crisp
If you're planning a trip to Michigan, put SuperCrisp on your list. Named by Black Excellence Excellist as one of the Best Soul Food & Black-Owned Restaurants in Detroit, this spot is a standout for its signature Fried Chicken Sandwich — a double-fried yuzu-ginger chicken thigh topped with Kewpie slaw, lemon mayo, pickles, and red onion. It has glowing reviews that make it well worth the trip.
(313) 474-8880
4830 Cass Avenue, Suite C, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota: Khue's Kitchen
Khue's Kitchen in St. Paul has become one of the most talked-about spots in Minnesota for a great chicken sandwich. Local media, including Minnesota Monthly and Kare 11, have spotlighted Khue's Spicy Chicken Sando. With a bright herb aioli that cuts through the heat and a chili crunch people say they'd take home by the jar, this is a sandwich that can stop a conversation in its tracks.
(612) 600-9139
693 Raymond Ave., St. Paul, MN 55114
Mississippi: Connie's Chicken
For over four decades, Connie's Chicken has been serving up Mississippi's best fried chicken. Reviewers rave about Connie's Chicken Sandwich — hand-breaded chicken, mayo, Connie's sauce, and pickles on a brioche bun. The juicy, perfectly crisp chicken is clearly the star. And if you like spice, Connie's has a spicy chicken option now — known for a slow-building heat that ends with a runny nose.
Multiple locations
Missouri: Chuck's Hot Chicken
Chuck's Hot Chicken has a chokehold on Missouri with its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. The Riverfront Times describes how the sandwich sparks a primal reflex that keeps customers coming back for more. Consisting of a hand-breaded chicken breast, dill pickle chips, a side of Chuck's signature sauce, and the option to add cheese or slaw, this hot chicken sandwich is even customizable to your desired heat level — including a death sauce so intense it's literally stored behind glass.
Multiple locations
Montana: Roost Fried Chicken
Roost Fried Chicken proves that Big Sky Country can throw down when it comes to fried chicken. With recognition from "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" and constant high praise online, Roost has a Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich that's a Montana icon. Consisting of creamy coleslaw, pickles, and comeback sauce stacked on a fried chicken filet doused in Nashville Hot sauce, this sandwich is crispy, juicy, and spicy in all the right ways.
(406) 404-1475
1520 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Dirty Birds
What began as a humble pop-up is now one of Omaha's biggest fried chicken success stories. Dirty Birds earned a national spotlight on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives", helping put Nebraska's chicken scene on the map. Fans are obsessed with The Omahawt — a sweet-tea-brined fried chicken breast dipped in a burnt cayenne Nashville-style lard dip and served with house-made cucumber and green bean pickles, mayo, and a fluffy shokupan bun.
(402) 557-5558
1722 St Marys Ave, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: The Crack Shack
Nevada has no shortage of fried chicken joints, but The Crack Shack sets itself apart with chef Richard Blais' take on comfort food. With thousands of glowing reviews across Google and Yelp, food reviewers flock to the Las Vegas location for a taste of the Firebird — a spicy fried chicken thigh with crispy onions, pickles, and cool ranch served on a toasted potato roll.
(877) 230-1831
3770 S Las Vegas Blvd #120, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Sweet Chix Kitchen
If you think the South is the only place that can master fried chicken, you haven't been to Sweet Chix Kitchen in North Hampton. Praised by local media and hundreds of rave reviews, Sweet Chix is best known for its overnight sweet-tea–brined chicken, breaded in a lavender–thyme flour blend — a combination that's a game changer. The Chix Sandwich layers chicken with cheese, scallion ranch, pickles, and pickled onions.
(603) 379-9388
184 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862
New Jersey: Würstbar
The best chicken sandwich in the Garden State is hiding in a hot dog joint in Downtown Jersey City. Of all the fried chicken sandwiches at Würstbar, the Uh Huh Honey is the one that consistently appears in online reviews. Reviewers swear it's the best chicken sandwich they've ever had, thanks to the mind-blowing combo of juicy fried chicken, honey mustard, melted gruyere, and crispy bacon.
(201) 479-8396
516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: KūKri
If you're passing through Albuquerque, this sandwich belongs on your itinerary. Most chicken joints chase the Nashville hot trend, but KūKri stands out by leaning into Pakistani spices that honor the chef-owner's roots. And even though it's served slider-style, the KūKri chicken sandwich is piled high with hand-breaded tenders, KūKri slaw, pickles, and KūKri sauce served on a brioche bun — making it the kind of sandwich you need to eat with a fork.
Multiple locations
New York: Bolivian Llama Party
New York has no shortage of chicken sandwiches, but none of them compare to Bolivian Llama Party's Diablada Broster. The key to this stand-out sandwich is a beer marinade — an ingredient that takes your fried chicken to the next level. The chicken is then fried to perfection, dusted with beet and habanero powder, and piled onto a potato bun with lettuce and aji amarillo pickles.
(347) 370-9102
44-14 48th Ave, Queens, New York, NY 11317
North Carolina: Poppycox
If there's one chicken sandwich Charlotte foodies agree on, it's The Sando from Poppycox. Featuring a massive, perfectly crispy boneless breast with slaw, pickles, and comeback sauce on a potato bun, this sandwich dominates reviews. Add in local media praise and viral-level buzz online, and it's clear why Poppycox is considered one of North Carolina's top chicken sandwich spots.
(980) 290-3284
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
North Dakota: Brewbird
Fargo's Brew Bird is the place to go for a chicken sandwich in North Dakota, and The Classic is the reason why. Made up of crispy chicken piled with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and comeback sauce, it has customers calling it the best they've ever tasted. Reviewers rave about the crunch, TikTok creators make it go viral, and local press continues to spotlight why this small spot in Fargo is worth the trip.
(701) 205-0238
30 N University Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: The Crispy Coop
The Crispy Coop in Columbus has built a statewide reputation for serving the biggest, crispiest, juiciest, and most consistently excellent chicken sandwich around. With hundreds of 5-star reviews online, diners swear by the Nashville Hot — a boneless chicken breast topped with pickles and slaw that perfectly balances the heat. Served with your choice of side, it's a combo Ohio chicken lovers can't stop talking about.
(614) 481-4040
1717 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212
Oklahoma: Nashbird Kitchen
If you're eating your way through Oklahoma City, Nashbird should be your first stop. With rave reviews online and shoutouts from local food writers, the Nashvillian continues to reign as one of the state's most dependable fried-chicken must-haves. Stacked with hot fried chicken, mac and cheese, bacon, onion rings, and ranch on a brioche bun, this customizable, choose-your-heat-level sandwich is one that both travelers and locals insist on.
(405) 600-9718
1 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Tokyo Sando
As one of the best foodie cities in America, Portland doesn't make it easy for a chicken sandwich joint to stand out — but Tokyo Sando defies the odds. Beyond customer buzz, this spot has earned features from food bloggers and local news writers alike. The menu item to get is the Naka Sando — crispy chicken katsu dipped in sweet rice-vinegar–soy nanban sauce with tartar sauce and red cabbage.
(971) 254-3744
431 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97204
Pennsylvania: Huda
Philly locals can't stop talking about Huda, a neighborhood sandwich shop that stands out in the City of Brotherly Love. The Infatuation highlights the spot's homemade milk buns and excellent menu, while Yelp reviewers repeatedly rave about the Spicy Chicken Sandwich — a stack with pickled chilis, southwest dressing, lettuce, and tomato — calling it the best in the city.
(445) 544-8025
32 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rhode Island: Irregardless
If there's one reason to visit Rhode Island, it's for the Fried Chicken and Hot Honey Biscuit from Irregardless. This simple sandwich consists of only fried chicken and hot honey, proving that less is more. Between the constant five-star reviews, impressive brand growth, and nonstop love from local and national food writers, it's clear this spot serves a chicken biscuit you don't want to miss.
94 Carpenter St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: The Biscuit Shed
A food truck in the Lowcountry is serving South Carolina's best chicken sandwich — and in true Charleston fashion, it's on a biscuit. Local press says The Biscuit Shed is so good it could make the most devoted Chick-fil-A fan question their loyalties. The Southern Chick combines buttermilk fried chicken, cheddar, grilled onions, bacon, and a drizzle of a maple BBQ sauce, and it's being called the best thing diners have eaten all year.
(843) 998-2691
South Dakota: Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
If you think you've tried every version of a chicken sandwich, think again. Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen is serving up a Vietnamese fried chicken sandwich that's crunchy, herbaceous, and impossible to put down. Made with a buttermilk-marinated fried chicken thigh, nuoc cham, banh mi pickles, and cilantro aioli on a brioche bun, it's no wonder this delicious handheld earned a spotlight on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives".
(605) 338-2206
600 N Main Ave Unit 110, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Hattie B's
It's impossible to ignore Hattie B's and its signature Fried Sandwich — a chicken sandwich topped with coleslaw, Nashville comeback sauce, and pickles on a toasted bun — when talking about the best chicken sandwiches. With thousands of five-star ratings and a USA Today Readers' Choice win for Best Hot Chicken in Tennessee, it's no surprise that this Nashville-born institution is one of the chicken restaurants that are taking over the U.S.
Multiple locations
Texas: Bird Bird Biscuit
In a state that has a gold standard for chicken sandwiches, Bird Bird Biscuit impresses with the Queen Beak — a crispy fried chicken with black-pepper honey and bacon-chipotle mayo on a buttery biscuit. Between its media praise and consistent five-star reviews, this sandwich is a Texas classic worth the trip to The Lone Star State.
Multiple locations
Utah: Pretty Bird Hot Chicken
There's zero confusion about where the best chicken sandwich comes from in Utah. Backed by a James Beard Award–nominated chef and featured everywhere from USA Today to the Salt Lake Tribune, Pretty Bird Hot Chicken is a Salt Lake City staple. The Pretty Bird Fried Chicken Sandwich features an ultra-crispy boneless chicken thigh topped with Pretty Bird cider slaw, pickles, and Pretty Bird sauce all on a buttered bun.
Multiple locations
Vermont: The Rollin' Rooster
The Rollin' Rooster proves Vermont isn't messing around with fried chicken. The fan-favorite is the Vermont Roo Sandwich, which consists of fried chicken loaded with apple-fennel slaw, bacon, cheddar, and maple mayo. Google reviewers aren't just saying this food truck serves up the best fried chicken in all of Vermont; some diners say it makes a sandwich that can only be described as perfect.
(802) 683-4124
Virginia: Redhead Bay Cafe
Redhead Bay Café may look like a laid-back diner in Virginia Beach, but it's home to the state's top chicken sandwich. The Sunday Chicken Sandwich combines fried chicken with scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and a cilantro-lime ranch. With a feature in Coastal Virginia Magazine's list of must-try chicken sandwiches and reviewers calling it a sandwich worth roadtripping for, Redhead's should definitely be on your itinerary.
(757) 301-2718
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457
Washington: Impeckable Chicken
In addition to all the famous Seattle foods you need to try before you die, a chicken sandwich from Impeckable Chicken deserves a spot on your list. Named Seattle's highest-rated fried chicken joint by iHeartMedia and backed by stellar reviews, this food truck's Chili Crisp Chicken Sandwich — a fried chicken thigh dredged in housemade chili oil and topped with pickles, coleslaw, and spicy mayo — is an unforgettable choice.
(206) 550-1372
West Virginia: Dirty Bird
In West Virginia, the chicken sandwich crown belongs to Dirty Bird. This place makes fried chicken that's so delicious it's mentioned on multiple best-of lists. And the Vera Cruz — a grilled chicken hoagie with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a Tabasco whipped cream cheese spread — is clearly the favorite sandwich among online reviews.
301 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Saint Bibiana
Milwaukee locals can't stop talking about Saint Bibiana's Thing #2, a fried chicken sandwich so good it landed on Milwaukee Magazine's must-try list. Served with your choice of grilled or buttermilk fried chicken, this standout sandwich stacks lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house-made black pepper aioli on a sesame bun — and if you want an extra kick, you can order it tossed in Buffalo sauce.
(414) 988-4629
1327 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Ranch & Roost
Wyoming may not be known for fried chicken, but Ranch & Roost is changing that. Backed by rave Google reviews, this place serves up a Spring Chicken Sandwich that's worth the detour. This exceptional sandwich combines crispy or grilled chicken with hickory-smoked applewood bacon, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, and a house-made honey mustard sauce.
(307) 257-2198
101 S. Warren Ave, Gillette, WY 82716
Methodology
To determine where to get the best chicken sandwich in every state, we looked beyond America's top-ranked chicken sandwich chain according to Yelp. Instead, we focused on the mom-and-pop shops, independent restaurants, food trucks, and culinary hot-spots that locals insist are worth crossing the country for.
We analyzed thousands of reviews across Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor, looking for consistently high praise and repeat mentions. Beyond local reviews, we also looked at city magazines, local and regional food blogs, and best-of lists to see which spots food writers and critics were calling out. We also tracked down recognition from national media, television segments, and popular food shows to find sandwiches that are earning attention outside their hometowns.