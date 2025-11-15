4 Must-Try Food Stops Your First Time In Boston, According To A Local
I've spent the majority of my life living in Boston and the surrounding area, so I've never had the chance to get the classic "tourist experience" as a local. Despite this, I am familiar with spots around the city that tourists flock to and which of those are truly worth stopping at during your first trip to Boston.
The city is filled with both history and amazing food, making it a draw for people from all over the world. But it can be challenging to sort through how many options there are, especially if you're only in town for a few days. To help out future visitors, I've compiled a list of some of my favorite must-try spots guaranteed to check multiple boxes off of any tourist's list. From food halls and indoor markets, to Italian bakeries and pizzerias that are almost 100 years old, the options are nearly endless. If you want a good meal while also being surrounded by all of the history that Boston has to offer, check out these four food stops.
Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market
If you're planning on visiting Boston, or have ever been a tourist in the city, Faneuil Hall, and more specifically, Quincy Market, must be on the list of stops to check out. Faneuil Hall itself is a 275-year-old building that served as a place of gathering and protest during the Revolutionary era. In 2025, the building and the adjacent Quincy Market serve a similar purpose.
If you want a bite to eat after touring the Faneuil Hall museum — or sitting through a recreation of a town meeting about the Boston Tea Party — walk right across the street to Quincy Market. Dedicated in 1826, the building is both the oldest and largest food hall in the country and features stalls with local food vendors. Quincy Market is the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat along Boston's Freedom Trail because it caters to all kinds of preferences. If you want something sweet, sample babka at Bakey or get a scoop of Ben & Jerry's.
Bakey offers a traditional babka alongside seasonal variations like apple and pumpkin for the fall months. If you're in the mood for seafood, stop at the Boston & Maine Fish Company for a hot and buttery lobster roll. My personal favorite stall as a kid was mmMac N Cheese, which flaunts mouth-watering varieties of cheesy deliciousness. Pair its classic mac and cheese with a grilled cheese sandwich, and you'll be fueled for the rest of your day exploring the city.
Boston Public Market
Along the same line as (and right around the corner from) Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market is Boston Public Market. The Market is an indoor farmer's market that's open year-round, featuring offerings from over 30 vendors. All of the foodstuffs and other items are New England based and produced, so it acts as a community space as well as a spot for grabbing delicious food and drink. And the Boston Public Market is a nonprofit organization, so your dollars benefit not only the vendors, but the group's mission of education through food.
Inside, customers can expect to find produce, baked goods, drinks, and prepared foods alongside artisan goods. Some of my favorite offerings at Boston Public Market come from its drink vendors and dietary-friendly stands. George Howell Coffee's cortado is my go-to choice when I need a quick caffeine boost, and Red Apple Farm's stall offers delicious and locally-crafted cider alongside freshly-made apple cider donuts.
As a gluten-free patron, I can attest that Boston Public Market is great for those with food allergies or restrictions. Popular Boston-based gluten-free influencer Phil Hates Gluten shared what $25 got him in the Market — allergen-friendly cupcakes from Jennifer Lee's (one of my personal favorites), gluten-free crepes that are next on my list to try, and more. Like Quincy Market, the Boston Public Market is a great option for first-time visitors who want a varied taste of the New England region and a quick pit stop on their likely-packed schedule.
Modern Pastry
If you're doing research for an upcoming trip, you've likely seen that Mike's Pastry is the go-to destination for the best cannolis in Boston. While Mike's is great, because it's so popular among tourists, it can have lines that stretch blocks down Hanover Street. So if you want classic Italian pastries and goodies without having to wait in line, hop across the street to Modern Pastry.
Slightly less tourist-filled, Modern is just as much of a Boston institution as Mike's. The shop has been in business since 1930 (coming up on 100 years) and was opened by the Picariello family, who had immigrated to Boston from Italy. Modern remains family-run, and one of my favorite things about it is that if you live in the area and go often enough, you'll see the same faces behind the counter, wrapping up your goodies in white boxes and red string.
Another great thing about Modern is that it has gluten-free cannoli shells, whereas the other bakeries in the area do not — and I'm absolutely obsessed with its creamy ricotta-filled authentic Italian cannolis. Alongside cannolis, it offers customers a wide selection of sweet treats like tiramisu, biscotti cookies, and chocolate candies. Plus, it sells dry goods imported from Italy if you're in the market for a souvenir. At night, the shop's basement opens into a lively bar, so for those looking to hit the town, Modern is a great place to start.
Regina Pizzeria
Lastly, we have another Boston staple: Regina Pizzeria. While you may associate New York or Chicago with iconic pizza pies and pizzerias, Boston has its fair share of good spots to grab a slice. Regina has been open since 1926, and serves up deliciously greasy and cheesy slices of goodness to every customer who walks in the door. Trip Advisor even ranked Regina as the top U.S. pizza restaurant in 2018.
The pizza shop has locations all around the city, as well as in the suburbs. If you're catching a Red Sox game while you're in town, the Regina right next to Fenway Park is a great option to snag a quick slice. There's even a Regina Pizzeria stall in Faneuil Hall, so you have the option to kill two birds with one stone. Or sit in a booth or at the bar in its very first location in the North End, where the pizza recipe and the oven it's crafted in have been the same since opening almost 100 years ago.
Although a classic slice of cheese always hits the spot, Regina Pizzeria offers Italian-infused topping combinations catered to every kind of preference. Its Prosciutto con Spinaci pie is a past favorite of mine and features Regina sauce, ricotta, spinach, and prosciutto (which made our list of the best pizza toppings of all time). To wash down your pizza, snag one of the joint's Regina sodas, which come in classic orange and root beer flavors.