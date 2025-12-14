Not Whiskey Or Beer, This Classic Drink Was Ronald Reagan's Go-To

It's not uncommon for presidents to enjoy a drink during state dinners or unwind with one after a hard day's work. Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, was no exception to this practice. He loved the occasional tipple, but his drink of choice was neither whiskey nor beer. Instead, Reagan's go-to alcoholic beverage was wine. Reagan not only enjoyed wine, but he was also very passionate and knowledgeable about it. In fact, Reagan's Deputy Chief of Staff and dear friend, Michael K. Deaver, told the Washington Post, "He really considers himself to be a wine buff."

Reagan was also a champion of Californian wine, working closely with local vineyards to shine a spotlight on them. The former president even worked with experts to design wine and food pairing menus to serve at official state dinners, so that notable guests from all over the world could taste the finest of what Californian vineyards had to offer. In his pursuit to put the best Californian wine forward, Reagan left no stone unturned. He went to great lengths to ensure that only the best Californian wines were presented to his esteemed guests, which he often sampled beforehand himself.

Reagan wasn't the only Commander in Chief who loved wine, though. Presidents of the past, like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Richard Nixon, also shared Reagan's penchant for wine. However, it was Reagan and his administration who sought to put Californian wine on the international map.