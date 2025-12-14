Not Whiskey Or Beer, This Classic Drink Was Ronald Reagan's Go-To
It's not uncommon for presidents to enjoy a drink during state dinners or unwind with one after a hard day's work. Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, was no exception to this practice. He loved the occasional tipple, but his drink of choice was neither whiskey nor beer. Instead, Reagan's go-to alcoholic beverage was wine. Reagan not only enjoyed wine, but he was also very passionate and knowledgeable about it. In fact, Reagan's Deputy Chief of Staff and dear friend, Michael K. Deaver, told the Washington Post, "He really considers himself to be a wine buff."
Reagan was also a champion of Californian wine, working closely with local vineyards to shine a spotlight on them. The former president even worked with experts to design wine and food pairing menus to serve at official state dinners, so that notable guests from all over the world could taste the finest of what Californian vineyards had to offer. In his pursuit to put the best Californian wine forward, Reagan left no stone unturned. He went to great lengths to ensure that only the best Californian wines were presented to his esteemed guests, which he often sampled beforehand himself.
Reagan wasn't the only Commander in Chief who loved wine, though. Presidents of the past, like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Richard Nixon, also shared Reagan's penchant for wine. However, it was Reagan and his administration who sought to put Californian wine on the international map.
Reagan's wine cellars were the stuff of legend
While many former presidents liked to have fine bottles of wine in the White House, Reagan was the first to have two cellars worth on the premises. The White House has its own official wine cellar, but Reagan kept a second collection in a closet tucked away in Michael K. Deaver's office.
Reagan also liked to collect expensive wines. Some of the most notable treasures in his stash included a 1962 LaTache, a 1947 Lafite Rothschild, and a Haut Brion from the same year. That's not to say that Reagan held domestic wines in lesser esteem. His wine cellars were well-stocked with California chardonnays, cabernet sauvignons, and pinot noirs, which he often served to presidential guests.
That said, the former president also ventured beyond wines and enjoyed the occasional cocktail with his wife at his California ranch. He liked daiquiris, margaritas, screwdrivers, and even canned cocktails, but hard liquor was where Reagan drew the line. There are quite a few former U.S. Presidents who liked to drink hard liquor (including James Madison and Andrew Jackson), yet Ronald Reagan wasn't one of them. As Deaver told the Washington Post back in 1981, "He never was anyone who was interested in hard liquor." For Reagan, it was all about enjoying exquisite wines and showcasing California's local bounty to the world.