The Chain With The Best Fish Basket, According To Customers
If you love a crispy fish basket from a restaurant chain but don't know where to find the best one, the good news is there's a clear fan favorite based on customer reviews. And if you've read up online and guessed that it's Culver's, you're absolutely right. While Culver's may be known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, its fish basket is a dark horse that anybody who likes a good fried seafood combo shouldn't sleep on.
A comment from u/No_Acadia_4085 on Reddit reads, "Culver's Cod is the best fried fish I've ever had at a restaurant. No joke, it's better than Red Lobster fish and many local places. I grew up near fishing communities, and not even they could compare." U/Agreeable-Truth1931 agreed, adding that "Culver's Fried Cod is criminally underrated ... It's like Culver's is hiding in plain sight with this gem while everyone else is distracted by the ButterBurgers."
Priced around $13.79 for a two-piece, the fish basket (or North Atlantic Cod Dinner as it's named on the menu) comes with crunchy pieces of battered cod and a dinner roll, as well as your choice of two dipping sauces and two sides. And according to fans, it is worth every penny. As another Culver's fan and TikTok user, @eatdrinkbemandy, proudly claims: "Culver's has the best fish and chips in all of fast food and even compared to some restaurants." But what is it about Culver's fish basket that makes it the best out there?
Why fans love Culver's fish basket
One of the main reasons why this fish basket has high praise is the fish itself. Culver's fish baskets are made with North Atlantic Cod, which is cut and battered by hand, then fried to crisp, golden perfection. Prized for its subtle, sweet and buttery flavor, North Atlantic cod is a prime choice for frying in dishes like fish and chips. Culver's use of North Atlantic Cod is one of the many reasons fans love its fish baskets. Customers also applaud the quality of Culver's fish, finding it to be more in line with what one might expect from a high-end restaurant rather than a fast food joint slinging burgers.
Culver's fried cod is flaky, incredibly crunchy, and while it is certainly the star of the show, what also makes its North Atlantic cod dinner the best fish basket out there are the other elements that come with it. While there are plenty of sides to choose from, like crinkle-cut fries and the Wisconsin cheese curds, the coleslaw at Culver's is a big hit amongst fans, along with onion rings and the cheese sauce, too. On the subreddit r/Culvers, u/chantillylace9 suggests, "Whatever you get, add a side or five of their cheese sauce!" Culver's tartar sauce is another fan favorite that complements the cod beautifully, so you might want to add it to your order the next time you grab a fish basket from Culver's.