The Chain With The Best Fish Basket, According To Customers

If you love a crispy fish basket from a restaurant chain but don't know where to find the best one, the good news is there's a clear fan favorite based on customer reviews. And if you've read up online and guessed that it's Culver's, you're absolutely right. While Culver's may be known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, its fish basket is a dark horse that anybody who likes a good fried seafood combo shouldn't sleep on.

A comment from u/No_Acadia_4085 on Reddit reads, "Culver's Cod is the best fried fish I've ever had at a restaurant. No joke, it's better than Red Lobster fish and many local places. I grew up near fishing communities, and not even they could compare." U/Agreeable-Truth1931 agreed, adding that "Culver's Fried Cod is criminally underrated ... It's like Culver's is hiding in plain sight with this gem while everyone else is distracted by the ButterBurgers."

Priced around $13.79 for a two-piece, the fish basket (or North Atlantic Cod Dinner as it's named on the menu) comes with crunchy pieces of battered cod and a dinner roll, as well as your choice of two dipping sauces and two sides. And according to fans, it is worth every penny. As another Culver's fan and TikTok user, @eatdrinkbemandy, proudly claims: "Culver's has the best fish and chips in all of fast food and even compared to some restaurants." But what is it about Culver's fish basket that makes it the best out there?