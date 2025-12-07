Chain Restaurant Fried Fish Baskets Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

When your pescatarian palate takes over, and you need a restaurant meal in the form of a fish basket, you'll want to know which chains to turn to for premium fare. The selections on the scene run the gamut from fast-food bagged-up battered strips to sit-down fast-casual breaded filets. The types of fish and array of sides that come with the main event differ from spot to spot, too, even if the menu reads "fish and chips." Even a description that is seemingly straightforward can mean something different to each outlet — and to each customer.

What do you look for in a proper fish basket? Is it crispy strips and slaw or something slightly more tender with old-fashioned steak fries in the grand English tradition of fish and chips? Customers just like you have rooted out what they consider the best and worst of the fish baskets available. Granted, some of these items take the form of a plate or platter instead of a basket, but the contents are comparable enough to count.

Thanks to the gourmet groundwork of dedicated fish-hungry customers and their willingness to air both their grievances and their gratitude on the Information Superhighway, there's a distinct hierarchy of chain restaurant fish baskets ranked from worst to best. It's a trusty map to consult before setting off on a voyage to try one for yourself.