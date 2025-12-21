The Pantry Staple That Helps Thicken Runny Soup Every Time

It's a disappointment when you set out to make a thick, hearty soup, only to end up with a watery mess that looks more like a broth. Thankfully all is not lost. There's a hack for thickening runny soup, and it can be achieved with just one ingredient from your pantry: breadcrumbs.

There are serval reasons why your soup might end runny instead of thick and velvety. The most common culprit is adding too much water. It could also be that you've not kept the heat high enough or given the liquid enough time to cook off. Regardless of the reason, stirring in some breadcrumbs saves the day.

If you feel like your soup is runnier than it should be, it's best to add breadcrumbs right at the start of the cooking process. This allows the crumbs enough time to soak up the excess liquid and dissolve into the soup properly without leaving a gritty texture behind. However, if you've missed adding them at the early stages, you can still incorporate them later on. Just make sure that the soup is still hot so the crumbs dissolve. Stir in small amounts until the soup thickens to your liking.