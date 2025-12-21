The Pantry Staple That Helps Thicken Runny Soup Every Time
It's a disappointment when you set out to make a thick, hearty soup, only to end up with a watery mess that looks more like a broth. Thankfully all is not lost. There's a hack for thickening runny soup, and it can be achieved with just one ingredient from your pantry: breadcrumbs.
There are serval reasons why your soup might end runny instead of thick and velvety. The most common culprit is adding too much water. It could also be that you've not kept the heat high enough or given the liquid enough time to cook off. Regardless of the reason, stirring in some breadcrumbs saves the day.
If you feel like your soup is runnier than it should be, it's best to add breadcrumbs right at the start of the cooking process. This allows the crumbs enough time to soak up the excess liquid and dissolve into the soup properly without leaving a gritty texture behind. However, if you've missed adding them at the early stages, you can still incorporate them later on. Just make sure that the soup is still hot so the crumbs dissolve. Stir in small amounts until the soup thickens to your liking.
Things to keep in mind while adding breadcrumbs to your soup
Breadcrumbs are excellent thickening agents that add a starchy heft to soups, and stirring them in is a fairly straightforward task. It's easiest if you have store-bought breadcrumbs on hand, but if you don't, you can quickly whip some up at home. Simply blitz leftover bread in a food processor, and you'll be left with a batch of breadcrumbs ready to be added to your soup.
That said, there are some things to keep in mind if you're making breadcrumbs at home. If you're only using them to thicken the soup, make sure to chose a bread that is neutral in flavor, so it doesn't have an impact on the overall taste. Think crumbs made from white, sandwich, or country loaves. However, if you want to take things further and get creative, breadcrumbs can also add more flavor.
For instance, crumbs made from rye bread can add a nutty earthiness, whereas those made from sourdough can provide a subtle tang. You could even turn leftover garlic bread into breadcrumbs for a herbaceous kick that's even better if you add some grated parmesan, as it will add flavor to your soup and also give it a cheesy richness. Just make sure to steer clear of breads that have nuts or seeds in them that won't dissolve into your soup.