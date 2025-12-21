This Farm-To-Table Milwaukee Eatery Is Always Switching Up Its Menu

Milwaukee cuisine reaches far beyond the familiar beer, cheese, fish fry, and bratwurst. It embraces sincerity, heritage, and regional character. Birch, a refined-yet-approachable eatery on the corner of Pleasant and Water, reflects those qualities with composed confidence. Energy moves from local farms and into a kitchen grounded in intention. To gain insight into the eatery, Mashed reached out to chef and co-owner Kyle Knall. He describes Birch as "hyper-seasonal, produce-driven, and rooted in the Midwest."

Knall and his wife, fellow co-owner Meghan, opened Birch in 2021 with a focus on honest cooking supported by dedicated partnerships. Birch earned a place on The New York Times Restaurant List in 2023, and Knall received a James Beard semifinalist nod for Outstanding Chef in 2022. As ties with Wisconsin growers strengthened, the team began working with a more extensive mix of herbs, greens, fruit, and roots. According to Knall, "Our core pillars — seasonality, warmth, and connection — have remained constant," even as deeper relationships have resulted in more varied produce and a more nuanced approach to hospitality.

Each new menu begins in the kitchen, where one standout element often sets the direction. "Change is part of our rhythm at Birch," Knall explains. "We build menus around what's coming out of the ground each week and what producers are excited about." Growers frequently share notes about emerging harvests, presenting cues that spark new ideas. From that foundation, the team layers in herbs, acidity, and texture until the final product "feels alive and honest." Guests return to Birch throughout the year, eager to experience the latest combinations.