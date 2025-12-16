The Real‑life NYC Cafe Behind The When Harry Met Sally Double Date

Sometimes film and TV locations are fictionalized on-screen to take the viewer out of real life and into the world of the story. But occasionally real locations are used to break down barriers and make the story more true-to-life, allowing the viewers to easily imagine themselves as part of the story. Director Rob Reiner had an incredible career with "This Is Spinal Tap," "Stand By Me," "Misery," "A Few Good Men," and on and on. But, perhaps his most lasting legacy will be from the movie, "When Harry Met Sally," which is one of the best examples of real restaurants brought to the screen.

While not the most famous dining scene from the movie (see below), the double date scene from "When Harry Met Sally," where Sally (Meg Ryan) and Harry (Billy Crystal) meet each other's friends, Marie (Carrie Fisher) and Jess (Bruno Kirby) was filmed at Cafe Luxembourg, a real-life restaurant on New York's Upper West Side. The double date starts out rough until the two third wheels (Marie and Jess) start to hit it off, with Marie quoting Jess's journalistic work: "Restaurants are to people in the '80s what theater was to people in the '60s." But she didn't know Jess had written it until he told her, eventually saying, "Nobody has ever quoted me back to me before."