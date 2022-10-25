Balthazar's Keith McNally Is No Stranger To Bizarre Internet Scandal

If you've never heard of Keith McNally before the last week, you're probably one of many. However, since his public banning of James Corden from his popular New York restaurant, Balthazar — and then unbanning after the comedian apologized, you'll probably remember his name. Maybe you'll even go and check out the restaurant the next time you're in the Big Apple because of its notoriety. Yet, while you may be wondering if this was a publicity stunt, you may be surprised to hear that this isn't the first time the restaurateur has expressed his opinion.

According to Bon Appetit, McNally has been "causing controversy for decades". The Wall Street Journal reports that the Balthazar owner has been writing his memoir for the past four years. It was recently accepted by the Simon & Schuster publishing house, but he's also found an outlet for his stories on Instagram. One subscriber, as if feeding the flame, told him, "I hate you personally, but I'm addicted to your Instagram." However, McNally also said, "80% of Instagram posts are lies. People post stories and photos of how they want to be seen by others, not of how they really are. Mine included. But at least I recognize it and try to change it." Yet, this hasn't stopped the restaurateur from controversial posts over the years.