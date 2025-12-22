The 15 Best Cajun Restaurants In The South

Cajun food has a long and fascinating history, developed by Acadian immigrants who were expelled from British-controlled Canada in the 18th century. Many relocated to Louisiana, where they became known as Cajuns, and over the centuries crafted a unique cuisine that spread across America in the 1980s.

But even if you don't know the untold truth of Cajun food, chances are you've enjoyed dishes like gumbo or boudin. Just how much you've enjoyed them, though, may depend on where you ate them. Not every Cajun restaurant is the same. Far from it, in fact, especially since the real difference between Cajun and Creole food is lost to many, even in the restaurant business. In order to get a true Cajun experience, you need chefs and restaurants that know how to do it right.

That usually means heading down South. Naturally, the preponderance of excellent Cajun experiences can be found in Louisiana, but also across the Gulf Coast and the broader South. Here's a look at the best restaurants where you can eat some of the iconic Cajun foods you have to try before you die. As the legendary Cajun chef Justin Wilson would say, "I guarantee!"