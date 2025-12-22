The Coastal Holiday Seafood Dish That's Been Passed Down Since The 17th Century

In November and December, families all over the country whip out — and whip up — those traditional recipes almost exclusively reserved for the holiday season. Some of us wait all year to fill our plates with fresh cranberry sauce, candied yams, and green bean casserole. In the United States, most folks are also probably familiar with the spongy stuffing served alongside the roast turkey, sometimes featuring turkey in it itself. But in the southern and coastal regions of the country, from New England to Louisiana, another version of the dish reigns supreme.

Enter: oyster dressing (or stuffing), a seafood-forward take on the classic side dish that has existed since the 17th century, if not earlier. The hearty creation includes many of the same ingredients as traditional stuffing, from celery and onions to chicken stock and crusty bits of bread. But rather than pieces of turkey, this version spotlights succulent oysters, their briny taste and meaty mouthfeel enhancing the savory flavors and tender texture of the bake.

Although the overarching concept is the same — a starchy base, aromatic veggies, and juicy oysters coming together to make a moist, filling accompaniment to your main course — the exact specifications of one's oyster stuffing is going to vary from region to region. New Englanders may use breadcrumbs or day-old cubes of white bread, while cooks from the Carolinas prefer crumbled-up saltine crackers. And, hardly a surprise for those familiar with Southern cuisine, oyster dressing recipes hailing from below the Mason-Dixon line are usually going to call for a base of cornbread.