Old-School Holiday Casseroles We Want To Make A Comeback

When the holidays roll around, casseroles come out of the woodwork. You might not eat marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes or creamy green bean casserole any other time of year, but suddenly they're everywhere. But, if you're sick of the usual suspects, you might be interested in some old-school holiday casseroles that have fallen out of favor. These have been around for a while, and maybe you've heard of them, but you won't often find them gracing holiday tables.

Rather than making a sweet potato casserole this year, perhaps you want to try out a Southern squash casserole. Same orange hue, different flavor. Or maybe you want to switch your usual mashed potatoes for funeral potatoes or kugel. Any of these casseroles would fit in perfectly with a holiday spread, giving you a change from your usuals.

Just because something is old-fashioned doesn't mean it's past its prime. In fact, some of the best holiday dishes are classics. It's time to delve into the archives and check out these old-school holiday casseroles that we want to make a comeback. You might find yourself a new holiday staple.